Conservation assistance is available in the Maple River watershed

OWOSSO TWP. — The Maple River Watershed Project has entered its final year, but there is still time to take advantage of conservation assistance programs.
The Agricultural Incentive Program is open to producers who are interested in trying conservation on their land. The program is intended to address nonpoint source pollution and improve water quality throughout the Maple River watershed.
“Simple changes in farming practices can make a huge difference,” said Shiawassee Conservation District’s Watershed Technician Colleen Gleason. “For a limited time, producers within the Maple River watershed can take advantage of financial incentives by implementing different conservation practices on their land.”
Eligible conservation practices include cover crops, residue management and no-till farming, nutrient management, and filter strips.
The Agricultural Incentive Program is voluntary and expires this year. For more information on how to make changes to protect water resources, call the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.