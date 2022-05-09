The broad canopy of a mature shade tree creates an inviting space in the landscape. If you are not fortunate enough to have one of these treasures at your home, consider adding one.
Deciduous trees are the best choices. To be considered a shade tree, the plant should reach a minimum of 25 feet tall at maturity. Planted on the south and west side of your home, their shade helps minimize the effect of summer’s heat and reduces the need for air conditioning. This results in lower energy bills and a more comfortable home.
When the trees lose their leaves in the fall, the southern and western sun can once again reach the roof and walls of the house, adding heat in the autumn and winter months when it is welcome.
In as few as three to four years, home heating and cooling costs can be reduced by 10%, and eventually up to 35% according to some sources.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, just as humans and animals breathe in oxygen and output carbon dioxide. Growing shade trees offsets the carbon generated by fossil fuels burned for daily activities of a modern lifestyle, such as driving a car and running electrical appliances. A single mature tree can produce enough oxygen in a year to sustain 2 people, and at the same time remove as much pollution as is produced by driving a typical car for 3600 miles. This improves the quality of the air for you, and for the rest of the planet!
A shade tree also creates a habitat for birds and other wildlife, making a more park-like environment in your own back yard.
You’ll need an open, sunny location. Aside from some leaf-raking in the fall, maintenance should not be required if you plan for the tree’s mature height and spread when planting.
To gain the maximum benefit for cooling your home, site the tree within 15-30 feet of the house. Avoid planting too close, and be conscious of overhead wires, or in a few years you’ll be trimming branches to correct problems.
For a tree in the open lawn, consider where you will most appreciate it. You won’t, for example, want to shade your vegetable garden, drop fall leaves into the swimming pool or acorns on the driveway, or have it growing over your septic field. Consider your neighbors as well. You will want to have a nice view of the tree’s fall color from your favorite chair, and later, a nice view of the rest of the landscape from your cool, shaded sitting area beneath the tree.
Maple trees are very popular, long-lived and often have good fall color. They have shallow surface roots, making it difficult to garden beneath them. Red maple hybrids (acer rubrum) are a good choice, fast growing, yet without the weak branches that often come with quick results.
River birch is a fast-growing, hardy and disease resistant alternative to the white paperback birch. Its bark is a lovely, peeling, cinnamon brown, and trees are tolerant of wet spring soils and summer drought.
Oaks are exceptionally long-lived and durable. Pin oak and red oak are the fastest growing native species, at about two 2 feet per year. Pin oak is also called swamp oak; it will tolerate wet feet in early spring.
Honeylocusts provide a light, open shade and have tiny leaflets that require little raking or cleanup in the fall. Their root system doesn’t compete with gardens or lawn. Fast to moderate growing.
You’ll have to wait a few years for results, but before you know it, you’ll be enjoying the cool shade under its branches, in a comfortable chair on a hot summer’s day.
