OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District is offering a morning nature walk along the Shiawassee River with district forester Chris Worst.
Worst will discuss basic tree identification, invasive species, maintaining healthy forests, and more.
“The district worked for many years to bring a forester on staff,” said Conservation District Chairman Josh Crambell. “We are pleased to have entered into a grant agreement with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to bring Chris on board as a tool for Shiawassee County residents.”
The walk will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at McCurdy Park in Corunna, and is expected to take an hour to an hour and a half on the James S. Miner River Trail along the Shiawassee River. People are welcome to bring twigs, leaves, and branches for identification, as well as ask general questions.
RSVP by Sept. 16 by calling the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.