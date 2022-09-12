Looking for a plant with large, showy flowers? Perhaps one that’s available in a stunning range of colors and bloom periods that cover the entire year?
Hibiscus can fill the bill.
You have your choice of lush tropical varieties, exceptionally hardy shrubs or voluptuous perennials.
Rose of Sharon, hibiscus syriacus, is one of the few truly showy summer-flowering shrubs for our climate. Durable and fine-textured, with slender, upright branches, plants reach a mature height of up to fifteen feet. Plants grow best in full sun to partial shade, with best flowering in sunnier sites. They typically bloom from late July to frost, with flowers in pure white, white with a red center and many shades of pink, lavender and blue. Blossoms may be single, double or semi-double, depending on the variety. Each individual flower lasts for only one day, but you’d never guess it from their constant abundance.
The single flower forms open wide, up to three inches in diameter, with newer hybrids selected for even larger flowers, up to six inches. The semi-doubles are similar, essentially single flowers with a little tuft of petals in the center. Double flower forms are full and rounded, resembling a carnation or pompon, and very pretty, but their overall bloom size is smaller than the singles and the extra fullness makes the faded flowers cling to the plant instead of melting quietly away.
Perennial rose mallow, hibiscus moscheutos, has the mass and presence of a shrub, but dies back to the ground each winter, only to spring back the following summer. Plants prefer average to moist soils in full sun, and reach a height of up to six feet before bursting into flower in late July.
Most amazing are their incredible six to twelve inch flowers, huge, wide-open dinner plate size blooms that are truly traffic stoppers. Flower colors include true red, shades of pink and rose, and white, with or without a red center.
These dramatic plants are sometimes grown like shrubs, in the open lawn. There is no doubt that they can stand alone, but they also work well as the highlight of a mixed planting. Breeders have been busy, and varieties are available from petite two foot selections ideal for garden’s edge, through massive six foot varieties best at the center of the garden.
Newer varieties also provide options for more flowers on branching plants, or burgundy or bronze foliage to set off the blooms. My latest addition is Summer Carnival, with beautifully variegated green and white foliage. All forms have enormous flowers.
Tropical hibiscus rosa-sinensis rounds out the assortment and the color palette. Lush flowers from three to six inches in diameter offer vibrant shades of yellow, orange, scarlet and pink, solid or multi-hued, and single or double, smooth, rippled or flounced. In warm climates like Florida, these plants are used as hedges and landscape shrubs. For us, they make stunning patio container plants for sun or part sun, in both shrub form or trimmed as small trees. They are also prized as flowering houseplants.
If you tried tropical hibiscus years ago and were not impressed, you really should consider giving them another chance. Modern hybrids, like the Tradewinds series, have been developed to bloom more heavily and to flower continually rather than in cycles of bloom and rest.
When frost threatens, spray plants thoroughly with insecticidal soap and bring them indoors. Allow for a transition as they drop leaves and adjust to the change in environment, then place in a bright, south- or east-facing window for a welcome extension of showy hibiscus blooms through the winter.
Colorful, showy and easy to grow — what’s not to love?
