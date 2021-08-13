Showmanship
First-year project
1. Anna Kurney
2. Aubrey Rosser
3. Kylie Scherer
4. Kailin Hall
5. Jessica Robach
Novice
1. Kendall Vogl
2. Callie Risinger
3. Abby Risinger
4. Harvey Rivette
5. Ryker Villani
Junior
1. Caitlyn Janicek
2. Maya Sovis
3. Carter Birchmeir
4. Cyrus Rivette
5. Charlie Murphy
Intermediate
1. Olivia Birchmeier
2. Cassidy Harris
3. Kendall Hall
4. Lucas Kuran
5. Emma Challender
Senior
1. Nathan Scovill
2. Chloe Harris
3. Jacelyn Royer
4. Julie Dieck
5. Nicholas Spiess
