Showmanship

First-year project

1. Anna Kurney

2. Aubrey Rosser

3. Kylie Scherer

4. Kailin Hall

5. Jessica Robach

Novice

1. Kendall Vogl

2. Callie Risinger

3. Abby Risinger

4. Harvey Rivette

5. Ryker Villani

Junior

1. Caitlyn Janicek

2. Maya Sovis

3. Carter Birchmeir

4. Cyrus Rivette

5. Charlie Murphy

Intermediate

1. Olivia Birchmeier

2. Cassidy Harris

3. Kendall Hall

4. Lucas Kuran

5. Emma Challender

Senior

1. Nathan Scovill

2. Chloe Harris

3. Jacelyn Royer

4. Julie Dieck

5. Nicholas Spiess

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.