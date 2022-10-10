Mums are a classic fall flower.
Starting in August, mounded plants covered with flowers begin to appear at farmers markets, garden centers and greenhouses. Vibrant shades of yellow, purple, pink, bronze, red and white and a range of forms from daisies to full doubles and plants remain in bloom for weeks, longer when temperatures are cool.
I wait to buy mine toward season’s end, as summer’s flowers fade and even late-blooming perennials are winding down.
Replant summer containers with a fresh, blooming mum. Make it a combo by keeping spikes, ivy and other summer plants that still look good, or add a few new cool-weather annuals such as pansies or kale, or perennials like ornamental grasses or the colorful semi-evergreen foliage of coral bells.
Tuck potted mums into a fall display of pumpkins, gourds, straw bales, corn shocks and other autumn decorations or just place on the deck or entryway.
As a gardener, I understand that these mums are decorations, and will only last a few weeks. Maybe through Thanksgiving, if we’re lucky.
I don’t bother planting them into the garden, and don’t expect them to behave as perennials to return in the spring.
But botanically, Chrysanthemum morifolium is a perennial. Why can’t we count on them to become permanent plantings in our garden?
Fall planted mums have a hard time establishing before winter sets in because they are too busy blooming to put down good anchoring roots. They have also been pushed to bloom on a schedule, out of sync with nature. Plant breeders have developed elaborate collections of mum varieties engineered to respond to greenhouse grower’s techniques to bloom in sequence, from those early August crops to later plantings timed for Halloween or Thanksgiving.
Between the toll taken by production techniques and the plant genetics that are developed for qualities other than their winter hardiness, today’s typical garden mum is not reliably perennial; it’s a disposable decoration.
That doesn’t mean that garden hardy mums are a thing of the past. We merely need to plan ahead.
Garden centers and greenhouses often sell a spring selection of small starter mum plants. Because mums bloom in response to shorter days, growers can easily bring plants to
bloom in spring so you can see the flower color and form—albeit on a much shorter plant. Once in the garden, they will establish and reset to nature’s schedule to rebloom the following fall.
Additionally, some plant breeders have focused their efforts on garden hardiness, rather than greenhouse production. The University of Minnesota has developed dozens of varieties, as have programs in Manitoba Canada from both the Morden Arboretum and Jeffries Nursery Ltd. These plants, along with tried and true old fashioned garden varieties are sold in the perennial sections of the garden center through the season, not so much in fall color displays. Or beg a division from a gardener friend’s long-established plant. For best results, add these plants to your garden early in the season to give them ample time to establish.
What about the voluptuous, large-flowered mums sold as cut flowers or greenhouse plants?
Botanically, these, too, are Chrysanthemum morifolium. But as with those bred for fall production schedules, these are developed for the ease of bringing to bloom in the greenhouse. Some will become beautiful potted plants for gifts and in-home decorating. Others are well-suited for hothouse cut flower production, providing large, sturdy-stemmed blooms with long vase lives.
Planted in the garden in spring or early summer, even these plants might establish and become perennials in the garden. Often they require a growing season longer than ours to set buds and flower, but nothing ventured, nothing gained. If they don’t bloom for you, replace with something else.
Enjoy mums in their season and in all of their wonderful forms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.