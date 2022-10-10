Mums are the word for fall

Mums are a classic fall flower.

Starting in August, mounded plants covered with flowers begin to appear at farmers markets, garden centers and greenhouses. Vibrant shades of yellow, purple, pink, bronze, red and white and a range of forms from daisies to full doubles and plants remain in bloom for weeks, longer when temperatures are cool.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.