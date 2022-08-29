There is nothing quite as delicious as a sun-warm, vine-ripened, home-grown tomato. The best grocery-store options pale in comparison, and even a very good farmer’s market pick just can’t measure up to the fruits of our own labor.
We grow a lot of tomatoes, and several varieties, each bringing something special to the table.
Sungold is a fabulous cherry tomato, golden yellow and delicious, with a sweet, tangy flavor. Like most cherries, it is also incredibly prolific, producing an amazing abundance of fruit.
Enjoy a few while harvesting in the garden — and keep a bowl on the counter for snacking. My favorite way to use this one is to toss lightly with olive oil and fresh minced garlic, spread on a cookie sheet, and oven roast to make a chunky sauce for pasta or vegetable spirals. Yum.
A new favorite is Bodacious, a recent introduction from Burpee Seed. A large, meaty, pure red tomato with rich heirloom flavor but without the imperfections typical of those older varieties. Plants are very productive, too, producing up to 40 or 50 fruit in a season.
Both Sungold and Bodacious are hybrid varieties, so new seed must be purchased each year to grow them. Seed saved from your garden can grow into healthy plants, but their fruit will not be the same as from its parent, it will throw back to an earlier generation.
Our current heirloom favorite is Hungarian Heart, a large-fruited oxheart type. Fruit is dense, meaty and solid, with very few seeds. Makes a fantastic sandwich or sliced as a side dish, and is excellent for sauces or salsa, requiring less time to cook down.
We also like heirloom San Marzano, a classic, large-fruited paste tomato with excellent flavor and abundant yields. Well-suited to sauce and drying, but delicious in salads or on a sandwich, too.
An advantage of the heirloom or open-pollinated tomatoes is that their seed can be saved and sown to produce more of the same variety next year. In fact, tomato seed can be saved for many years — 10, or even 20 — and still germinate well.
Despite being the single most popular vegetable for the home garden, tomatoes are a relative newcomer to the world’s dinner table. Native to South America and enjoyed by peoples there, it was the Spanish who brought them to the rest of the world. The Italians and Spanish embraced this new delicacy, and it’s no wonder tomatoes are so prevalent in cuisines from these regions. Most Europeans were generally distrustful, bothered by their resemblance to the closely related deadly nightshades. Thomas Jefferson grew and enjoyed tomatoes at his gardens in Monticello, but it wasn’t until the late 1800’s that modern breeding work began, the available options expanded, and popularity rose.
Today there are so many options that they are organized into types to make it easier to choose. You’ll appreciate varieties ideally suited for your favorite ways of enjoying them.
Beefsteak varieties are big and meaty, perfect for fresh eating or on burgers or other sandwiches. Hybrids like Bodacious or the ever-popular Big Boy are tasty, pretty and symmetrical, or opt for an intensely flavored, knobby heirloom like Brandywine or Black Krim.
Salad tomatoes are smaller, about four ounces or less, and include the cherry and grape types. They are very prolific, starting to bear early and continuing until frost. Great for salads, side dishes and roasting.
Canning tomatoes are generally larger than salad types, firm, uniform in size (within a variety) and smooth-skinned. They are easy to clean and process for canning whole, stewing or juicing.
Paste or plum tomatoes, like San Marzano or Roma, are ideal for sauces or cooking. I also like them for drying and salads.
Enjoy the season’s bounty.
