Now that we’ve had our first frost and freeze, it’s time to finish those odds and ends and put the garden to bed.
Summer container and planter displays can be put away. Pull the plants and move ceramic or terra cotta containers to a dry place to store. If you don’t have space to spare in the garage, barn or shed, tuck into an out-of-the-way corner and cover with plastic to help keep them dry.
Very large pots that are too heavy to move can be covered where they sit. You may remove the soil and save or compost it — or leave it in the containers. I usually refresh the top third of the soil when planting in the spring.
Set aside a few of the pots for winter decorating. More than once I’ve forgotten to bring these in with the rest, and been unpleasantly surprised to find them frozen to the ground or filled with a solid block of potting soil.
Don’t forget to collect a few fist-sized stones to anchor the decorated pots when you set them out after Thanksgiving.
Disconnect garden hoses from spigots, drain, and wind up for storage in a dry place. I’ve also missed this task a time or two in the past, and had to replace split hoses and damaged fittings in the spring.
Winterize any water features in the garden. Fountains and birdbaths should be drained and covered or turned upside down to prevent ice from cracking hoses or basins.
If you want to keep a source of open water for the winter birds, consider a birdbath heater. In my garden I keep the birds happy by running the pump in my small 100-gallon garden pond.
I disconnect the waterfall and put a short vertical pipe on the pump to send up a gentle bubble. This keeps the water aerated for my goldfish and prevents it from freezing solid. Birds visit regularly and are a joy to watch.
Garden carts and wheelbarrows should be brought inside or leaned against the house or shed to keep water from accumulating and causing damage with the freeze and thaw. Tools should be wiped clean and put away, and take advantage of a rainy fall day to clean and organize the garden shed.
I have the best results with cannas, dahlia bulbs and banana plants if I let the tops die back naturally with the frost. It is time, however, to dig them up and store for the winter.
Cut off the dead top growth, remove most of the soil from the roots and set them in a non-airtight container like a plastic laundry basket, lined with damp newspapers or wood shavings. Cover with more packing material and label the baskets with the variety.
Place the container in a cool, dark, frost-free location such as a crawl space, unheated basement or cellar. If I’ve been growing the plants in pots, I just bring the entire container, soil and all, into the storage area.
It is prime time to plant garlic cloves for next season. Plant individual cloves one inch deep and about 6 inches apart, and cover with untreated straw mulch for the winter.
Spring-flowering bulbs are still in good supply at the stores and can be planted now and until the ground freezes.
Any perennials, trees or shrubs that still need to be planted or moved should be taken care of soon. The soil is still warm, and plants will grow roots and establish well into December. It’s a good idea to use a stake or tag to mark any perennials so that you don’t forget where you’ve planted them.
Take advantage of a nice fall afternoon and wrap up your garden’s loose ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.