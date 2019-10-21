Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.