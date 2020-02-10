We’re half way through February and so far have been spared an abundance of winter weather. Nonetheless, winter seems to be dragging on. And the treasures in those abundant mail-order gardening catalogs grow more tempting daily.
I continue to take a cautious approach to buying plants through the mail. Fabulous photography dazzles, making me forget just how puny a dormant plant looks in a 2-inch pot, and that a No. 1 seedling could be just a twig the diameter of a pencil lead.
But some plants are an excellent mail-order value. The very best, in my experience, are summer bulbs. A bulb contains a plant in miniature, pre-formed and ready to unfold once planted in your garden, and they handle the transition from field to mailbox to garden very well.
Lilies top the list. Garden centers will offer only a very basic selection of packaged bulbs for spring or fall planting. In spring and summer, potted blooming plants offer instant color for the garden — but choices tend to be limited to shorter varieties that top out at 12 to 18 inches. Anything taller is likely to be damaged in shipping or take up too much room in the truck.
Mail-order sources, on the other hand, offer an incredible array of colors and sizes. Choose from brightly colored Asiatic lilies that start the show in June, to the tall, fragrant trumpet lilies and finally Oriental and hybrids lilies with their heady, sweet fragrance and large flowers in shades of pink, deep rosy red and pure white, sometimes streaked with yellow.
Tall lilies are awesome. Each bulb sends up a single, slender stalk, topped with several blooms. They don’t take up much space in the garden, rising up quietly between other plants and bursting into color.
Two more hardy perennial bulbs worth seeking out are liatris and crocosmia (technically corms).
Liatris resembles a slender-leaved lily as it emerges, except that a mature plant will form dozens of flower spires, densely cloaked with small, fuzzy tufts in shades of pink, purple or white. Dwarf selections like Kobold reach only 18 inches, and taller forms reach up to 30, 36 or even 40 inches. Stunning in the garden, flowers are also outstanding cut for bouquets. First flowers open from the tip of the spike and continue down the stalk, so spent blooms can be trimmed away as the new blooms unfold.
Crocosmia sports slender leaf blades and long, arching stalks lined with lily-like flowers. Beautiful shades of orange and yellow are available, but the blood-red Lucifer is the best and most reliably hardy. Blooming plants reach up to three feet in height, and last for about three weeks in July.
Gladiolus is another corm, and is available only in bulb form — I’ve never seen started plants for sale. Plants may survive the winter in the ground, but you shouldn’t count on it. The spires of large, showy blooms come in just about every color of the rainbow, and many exquisite patterns and bicolors. Well worth replanting every year, or digging in the fall and replanting each spring.
Cannas are tender rhizomes, but easily wintered, and one of the few plants that I am happy to carry over from season to season. Garden centers offer a basic selection, but if you’re looking for something in particular it can be almost impossible to find it. Beautiful bold foliage is topped with vibrant flowers, and mail order lets you choose flower color, foliage in bronze, green or patterns of variegation, on compact plants perfect for containers or dramatic forms that reach for the sky.
Indulge in catalog temptations that won’t disappoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.