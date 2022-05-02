We’ve just rounded the corner into May, but the long-range weather forecast is looking good.
This starts the seasonal gamble. The sooner we plant the garden, the sooner we’ll enjoy its beauty and abundance. But our average frost-free date is not until May 30. And we know how fickle spring weather can be. If we take a chance and plant early, the benefits are tangible, but we also must watch the weather and be ready to protect our new plants if things take a turn for the worst.
I will bring my tropicals up from the basement.
I winter some in containers, and those just need to be brought out and put on a garden cart. The rest are packed in wood shavings in laundry baskets, and need to be potted up, along with any new purchases I’ve made already this season. I generally plant them all into plastic nursery pots saved from last season, using professional potting mix.
The black pots and light soilless mix will be warmer than the ground, and help the dormant plants sprout more quickly. I’ll give them a couple of weeks to put on some top growth, then plant into the garden. An added benefit is that I don’t have to mark the spot in the garden to remember where I planted them. The garden cart will sit in a sunny location outdoors, ready to be wheeled in during threatening weather.
It’s also time to start hardening off any seedlings that you’ve started indoors. Plants develop strong, sturdy stems in response to air movement, and need gradual exposure to direct sunlight to develop robust leaves that won’t wilt or burn. The process can be started indoors, with a small fan placed near the plants to simulate a light breeze. When plants are large enough, take them outdoors to a lightly shaded, wind-protected spot for a few hours on a mild day, and gradually increase the length of time and amount of exposure over the course of a week or two. By the time that last frost date comes along they will be garden ready.
Take a few of the same cautions with greenhouse starts. While the greenhouse offers more intense light and wind than inside our homes, compared to the outdoors it is still a pampered place.
Protect them if a frost or freeze is expected, and larger, bushy plants should be watched for wilting on the first few windy or hot days.
The last to venture out for the summer are the houseplants. These can go outdoors on a warm day but will need to be wheeled indoors unless the nights are in the mid-fifties or warmer. Unlike my tropicals that winter in the basement in a semi-dormant state, these have been enjoying a bright indoor spot near the window since last fall.
The most sun-loving houseplants such as tropical hibiscus and succulents benefit from a summer vacation in the garden. The higher light quality results in more flowers, sturdy, compact growth and better foliage color. Mini roses are garden hardy and are best given a permanent home in the landscape. Since even the brightest indoor light translates in the garden to bright shade or partial sun, these will all need to gradually acclimated to the outdoors.
The shade-loving houseplants are the easiest of all. Colorful-leaved dracaenas, Hawaiian ti, rubber tree ficus, among others, can be taken directly from indoors to a fully shaded spot in the garden.
I display them in decorative pots and pair with annuals like coleus, begonias and impatiens, placed under mature maples where it is difficult to plant, much less get anything to grow.
