Japanese beetles have once again made their seasonal debut in my garden.
These destructive, non-native beetles usually emerge by mid-July, and they are not subtle. If they’ve found your plants, you’ll notice and want to act.
We’ve had good results managing this pest with hormone traps, which attract and capture them in a tidy bag. These are marketed as a pesticide-free way to get rid of the creatures, but until recently I’d avoided them for several reasons.
Most academic resources recommend traps only to monitor when the insects make their appearance — pointless for me since I grow some of their favorite foods. Moreover, studies have found that traps attract more insects than they kill, resulting in a higher population of feeding insects than when traps are not used.
But the idea of trapping instead of spraying is attractive, so a few years ago I decided to give traps a try. Packaging recommends placing them 10 feet from landscaping, but the inside joke is that they are best placed on your neighbor’s property. Fortunately, our property is 10 acres, and when I start to see beetles feeding on my plants, I’m able to hang the traps 50-100 feet from my gardens — and the neighbors’. Within a few days, I typically see a noticeable reduction in feeding insects.
Over the course of the summer, damage tends to be much reduced compared to the years before I used the traps. I do spray a few times when I spot a plant under serious attack, but also check the traps to see if they need to be emptying. My neighbors notice a difference, too.
Over time, the overall beetle population has fallen off. My plants get attacked, but there are not many feeding insects and I rarely have to spray. The trap doesn’t fill as quickly, and I don’t set out as many. I would recommend trying them if you have the right situation.
If traps aren’t feasible for you, it helps to understand the enemy.
Feeding beetles release hormones to attract more of their kind to join the party. Numbers will increase, and your plants suffer more damage, so inaction has consequences.
If you prefer to avoid pesticide sprays, arm yourself with a bucket of soapy water. Pick the beetles and toss them in, or shake the plants so they drop in. Do this in the cool of early morning, when plants are still wet with dew and the beetles are less likely to fly away.
Carbaryl (Sevin) is a good chemical control. It’s rated for both ornamentals and edibles and lasts for a week or two between treatments. Pyrethrins are also effective; plant-derived forms last about a week, and synthetic forms up to three.
Whichever product you choose, follow mixing and application instructions carefully for safe and effective results.
Pesticides will also harm beneficial insects and honeybees, so try not to go overboard. Early morning applications catch the beetles before pollinators are too active. I aggressively spray foliage plants that are under attack, and avoid applying to any open flowers.
Japanese beetles are very prolific, and a single female can produce up to five broods in a summer. Early and diligent control doesn’t just prevent damage to plants, it can prevent the next generation.
A more long-term method of controlling these pests is to target the larvae (grubs) in the lawn, effectively preventing next season’s adult beetles. Choose a grub control insecticide labeled specifically for Japanese beetle grubs and apply to lawns between May and mid-August. Since adult beetles will fly in from nearby untreated areas, results will vary by local conditions.
Take steps practical for you to keep this pest under control.
I fill a quart spray bottle with water and a teaspoon of Dawn and spray whenever I see a cluster on my plants. It works well for spot treatment but the traps sound very attractive.
