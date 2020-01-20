Poinsettias are perhaps the most familiar plants in the genus Euphorbia, but as January draws to a close, the lesser-known members of the clan become more interesting.
Euphorbia is a staggeringly diverse genus, bringing us an assortment of houseplants, hardy perennials and long-blooming annuals. All have tiny petal-less flowers, framed instead with showy bracts of leaves in bright contrasting colors. A snapped stem bleeds a thick, milky, latex sap.
The houseplant euphorbias are perhaps the toughest, classed with cactus and succulents. Most look like thornless cacti with upright, branching, leafless stems, and include milk cactus (E. lactea and E. trigona), firesticks (E. tirucali) and corn cob euphorbia. With the ongoing popularity of succulent plants, these are becoming easier to find, though you may have to do some sleuthing to figure out exactly what you have.
Crown of thorns, E. millii, is unique, with twiggy stems densely clad in thorns. It makes up for its prickles with a display of large rounded flower bracts in shades of red, coral, pink and yellow that can continue year-round in ideal conditions. All of these houseplant euphorbias grow well in bright light and with minimal water and attention.
Perhaps the best of the hardy garden euphorbias is cushion spurge, Euphorbia polychroma. Hardy to minus 20, it’s tolerant of a wide range of soils, from sandy to clay. Early spring stems emerge with a nest of buds in the center, expanding to clusters of bright yellow flowers. Plants form low tidy mounds, 12 to 18 inches tall and wide, and prefer lean soil and full sun.
After flowering, shear back to about four inches to encourage a flush of new, branching growth that keeps plants full and bushy all season. This also helps prevent unwanted spread by reseeding. Cushion spurge is drought tolerant, deer and rabbit resistant and offers good fall foliage color.
Newer varieties also provide colorful summer foliage to help extend cushion spurge’s season of interest. First Blush has creamy streaks through the green foliage, and new growth flushes pink. My personal favorite is Bonfire, with striking burgundy foliage that both contrasts and complements the flowers.
Chameleon (E. dulce) is taller and has a more lax, open habit, but is quite attractive with its wine-red foliage, and is tidy and neat if trimmed back by half after its spring bloom. Donkeytail spurge is a sprawling plant with striking powder-blue leaves, hardy and long-lived if you allow it to re-seed.
I’ve been disappointed, however, with the abundance of new upright hybrid garden euphorbias. These are often promoted as hardy, especially when they first come out, but seem to settle out at Zones 6 or 7. Those I’ve tried to grow have failed to thrive. It’s possible that they are better adapted to dry winters than our cold, wet winter and spring.
For many years, the only annual euphorbia available was snow on the mountain, E. marginata, a bushy, upright plant with clean white variegated foliage. But in the last decade, newcomer Diamond Frost has changed the playing field. Don’t be deceived by its delicate appearance. Those dainty sprays of white flowers on wiry stems take heat and dry conditions, and quickly fill a container with an airy cloudlike effect similar to that of baby’s breath (Gypsophila).
In fact, be sure to give it plenty of room, as it can overpower slower growing companions. Diamond Frost was first — a Proven Winners introduction that caught on quickly — but its success quickly spawned an assortment of similar varieties.
Whether indoors or out, hardy or a one-season show, there seems to a euphorbia for any situation.
