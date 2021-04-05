Now is a great time to get Easter flowers

Today we are left with our Easter treasures. Baskets filled with chocolate rabbits, candy eggs, and jelly beans, maybe some leftover ham, and if we’re lucky, a few pots of lilies and other spring flowers.
And if you don’t have Easter flowers, it’s a great time to get some.
Leftover holiday stock will likely be clearance-priced, so take advantage of the bargains. Most of these flowers are forced in a hothouse, timed to hit their peak of perfection just as shoppers are stocking up for Easter celebrations. The best bargains not only have a discounted price; they should have some show left in them.
Flowers of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, lilies and other plants grown from bulbs don’t last for a long time indoors, especially if you keep the house warm. Seek out plants that have some plump buds left, yet to open after you get them home. Also look for full pots with lots of stems, which indicate that you’re getting multiple bulbs.
Although these plants are known for their ability to thrive in cold temperatures; no plant likes a shock. If it’s brisk and windy when heading out with your purchase, make sure the plants are tucked gently into a plastic sleeve or grocery bag for the trip to the car and then into the house. Enjoy the plants indoors in a bright, cool spot — or if it works better for you, just move them to an unheated indoor spot like a porch or garage at night time.
Bulbs don’t use a lot of water, and it can be very easy to overdo it when pots are covered in decorative foil, plastic pot wrap or nested in a cover. Lift your new plant to see if the pot feels heavy. If it does, shuck off the cover and pour out any water that has pooled there. Check the soil with a fingertip every few days, and when it feels dry a half inch or more down, take the pot to the sink and pour water slowly over the soil surface until it runs out the drainage holes. Let rest for a half hour or so, then replace the cover and return to your display location.
After the flowers have finished blooming and petals dropped, the foliage needs to feed the bulbs for next spring’s display. Since they are past decorative at this point, take them to a cool, out of the way place, indoors or in a protected spot outdoors. Water as needed until leaves begin to turn yellow and die back. They can be planted into the garden any time after the ground is dry enough to work —and be sure to set them deep, usually about double the depth of the soil in the pot, as forced bulbs are planted very shallow. As a bonus, this leaves you enough soil depth to plant some summer annuals on top.
Azaleas and hydrangeas from the floral department are not suitable for gardens in our climate, so it is best to buy these only if they look healthy and have lots of fresh blooms and clean, full foliage. Proper watering is the key to keep these plants looking their best. Usually they are somewhat rootbound to induce flowering, so they tend to dry out quickly, but it is also very easy to overwater and cause the plants to wilt from rot instead of drought. Check soil daily, and water as outlined for the bulbs. Cool night temps helps extend the display, but is not as critical. If you treat them well, the flower display will last for several weeks.
By the time your Easter treasures have finished their show, the gardens will be ready to enjoy.
