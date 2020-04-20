Magnolias are featured in South, but some thrive locally

Magnolias are one of our most spectacular spring-flowering trees.
Two species are most reliable in our climate, the star magnolia, M. stellata, and the striking tulip tree or saucer magnolia, M. x soulangiana.
Both types are understory trees adapted to the woodland’s edge, where they get plenty of sunshine part of the day, and protection from the harshest extremes of winter winds, cold, and late spring freezes.
It’s best to avoid southern exposures close to the house where the flowers may bloom early, only to be damaged by frosts. Ideal sites provide moist, organic, well-drained acidic soil, but plants grow well in a much wider range of soils. Cold hardy to the 30-below-zero temperatures of USDA Zone 4.
Star magnolia is the first to bloom, with pristine white fragrant flowers 3 to 5 inches in diameter and a dozen or more slender petals in an open, shaggy starburst. Plants begin flowering at a young age and small size, and are relatively slow-growing — which is why we typically think of them as rounded shrubs. Over time, however, they can reach 20 to 30 feet in height and develop into a small tree. The trunk begins to branch low and close to the ground, but can be pruned to create a more traditional tree form.
Plants bloom for up to three weeks, opening in succession to extend the display. An ill-timed hard frost or freeze will damage open flowers, but any unopened buds should pick up and continue the display.
Popular varieties include Royal Star, with flowers sporting double the number of petals. Waterlily is another double, with pink buds that open to white.
Other varieties bring a selection of flower sizes, heights and colors in shades of pink to purple.
Saucer magnolias start to break color just as the star magnolias start to wind down. These were my mother’s favorite, and we always had to take a special detour down Oliver Street in Owosso, to see the beautiful mature trees that grace the lawns of the stately homes.
Pointed, felted buds first drop their sheath to reveal pink petal-backs that open to large pearly blooms. Each bloom boasts six petals with heavy substance, and start with an upright, chalice shape that earns the plant its Tulip Tree name.
Flowers gradually expand to a broad flat saucer 6 or more inches across. Handsome, smooth, gray bark over stout branches provides an architectural form all year, and makes an especially striking framework for the prolific display of large flowers. Trees reach up to 30 or even 40 feet tall, and after the flowers finish, large, 5- to 8-inch long leaves provide a lush presence.
Many varieties claim to be selections of saucer magnolia, but as a hybrid of two Chinese species, M. denudate and M. liliflora, the lineage of this group can be a bit of a mystery. The straight x soulangiana is tried and true and a good choice for the garden. Look to the named hybrid varieties if you’d like to try something that blooms in deeper colors, from a deeper pink to a rich burgundy, or with larger flowers or a variation on plant size.
Magnolia has many more species, and most are not great landscape plants for our area. Some are large shade trees, whose flower display is much less dramatic since they leaf out before the trees bloom and flowers are lost in the jungle of foliage. In other cases, the trees try to flower quite early, and blooms are killed by frost.
The magnolia buds are about to burst in our local gardens. Enjoy the show.
