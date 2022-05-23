Picking your bloom time wisely

It’s no secret that the bloom time of your plants is a major factor in putting together a great-looking landscape.
Fortunately, information about the season of bloom is readily available on plant tags, catalogs, websites and reference books. This helps us ensure a balanced garden, with plants in flower throughout the growing season.
Years ago I learned the hard way that some plants only bloom for part of the day — a twist on bloom time that is not always made clear in marketing and reference material.
Morning glories, I found, are well named.
Our first house was on a small corner lot and had a power pole and guy wire at the corner near the street. I decided to plant morning glories to climb the cable and dress up the prominent eyesore. The plan worked great; the vines quickly covered the wire.
And my neighbors told me that the flowers were beautiful. I saw them only if I happened to have the morning off, since they opened early and closed by midday when the sun shut them down.
These days, when I grow morning glories, I place them where I can appreciate them in the early morning, and plant other flowers to provide the show in the afternoon when I get home from work.
Spiderwort is a perennial with grassy foliage and lovely three-petaled flowers in rich hues of purple, pink or white. On an overcast day, the flowers will last from sunup to sundown, but in full sun the flowers dry up and close, ending the show.Each blossom lives only one day, so the next morning is greeted with a fresh new show. Choose a site shaded in the afternoon to extend the day’s flower display.
Gazania flowers have the opposite preference. These vibrant, pointed-petal daisies love the heat, opening in the bright sunshine and closing if the day turns overcast or shadows fall on the plants for part of the day. Plant these low, spreading annual flowers in a full sun location to get the best flowering. And since the occasional cloudy day is inevitable, I like the varieties with silver leaves to provide another ornament on flowerless days.
Portulaca also refuses to bloom without that full, intense sunlight. This is true of both the single-flowered purslanes and the double-flowered moss roses. These annual flowers make an excellent summer ground cover in poor, dry soils. Lovely in rock gardens, along driveways, walks and around the mailbox—provided the site gets strong sunshine.
As someone who works all day during the week, I especially appreciate plants whose flowers wait until late in the day to open. Many of these are also fragrant; perfuming the humid evening air.
Four-o’clocks, Mirabilis jalapa, are annuals that can be grown from seeds, tubers or small plants purchased in spring. In the afternoon, buds open to fragrant, brightly colored flowers in bright colors that last until morning. They are not terribly punctual, but four o’clock is suitable time to check.
Evening primroses are perennial or biennial species of Oenothera with luminous, pastel flowers that open around dusk. I have stemless primrose, Oenothera triloba, with a flat rosette of fine-cut leaves rather like a dandelion, and big, pale yellow flowers from dusk to dawn. Lemon Sunset is more upright and bushy, flowers yellow and aging to sunset tones by morning. Showy evening primrose,
Oenothera speciosa, is a vigorous spreading ground cover pastel pink or white flowers.
Moonflower vine is a close relative of morning glories, and plants are very similar, except that the flowers are large, pure white, and sweetly fragrant — and at twilight, twist open while you watch.
Choose the part-time bloomers that align with the time you spend in the garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.