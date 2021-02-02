Get some basil in your garden

Basil is an essential herb for the home garden; it’s easy to grow and versatile, in both the kitchen and landscape.
In spring, you can easily find basil plants in 3- or 4-inch pots, ready to go, which is ideal if you just want an occasional sprig for a summer recipe, or a premium variety like the showy Pesto Perpetuo that can only be grown from cuttings.
However, for an abundance of basil for fresh summer cooking, seasoning sauces and enough to preserve for winter use, seed is the way to go.
Basil is easy from seed, and an entire packet can be had for less than the price of a single plant. It is best sown directly in the garden in a sunny spot, after the danger of frost has passed and the soil has warmed. Seed germinates quickly, and seedlings are easily recognized by their distinctive, D-shaped leaves.
Like most herbs, it’s best to harvest regularly by pinching the top inch or two of the stems. This encourages the plants to branch and grow bushy and full, and helps to delay the formation of flowers. Once the plant begins to bloom, flavors tend to go into the flowers, and few new leaves will be produced. Fortunately, the clusters of flowers are perfectly edible and can be used just like the leaves — and once the flowers are gone plants will resume growing.
You can also keep ensure an ample supply of quality leaves well into tomato canning season by sowing several batches of basil a few weeks apart.
Sweet basil is the standard for flavor, a little peppery with a hint of clove. Add fresh leaves to salads, tomato sauces, soups, and most things Italian. It’s the key ingredient of pesto, which is a combination of densely packed chopped basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts or walnuts and Parmesan cheese. Pesto is a great way to preserve basil, too — just make a big batch of your recipe and freeze it in meal-sized portions.
Large-leaved basil varieties have classic sweet basil taste, but with broad leaves for easy harvest and cleaning. Use whole leaves on sandwiches or tear a few and add to mixed salad greens. Mammoth or Genovese have big, smooth leaves, and Green Ruffles brings a little more heft and texture.
Other varieties of basil are enhanced with distinctive accent flavors. Cinnamon basil is especially good in Italian tomato sauces. Lemon and lime basils are not timidly touched with a hint of citrus, but carry crisp, distinct flavors true to their name. They are perfect for creating white sauces or pesto to complement fish or chicken dishes. Dry or freeze leaves and/or flower clusters so you’ll have plenty to use through winter.
Some basil varieties are decorative as well as flavorful, perfect for tucking in among ornamental plantings if you don’t have an herb or vegetable garden.
Thai basils, such as Siam Queen or Cardinal, have large, dense plumes of deep wine-red flowers and a complex cinnamon-clove flavor. Greek basils have a mild flavor and tiny leaves on tidy, globe-shaped plants, ideal for window boxes and outlining formal herb gardens. Red Rubin and Purple Ruffles are just two of the dark-leaf varieties, beautiful plants with good sweet basil flavor. Steep a few leaves in white wine vinegar to make a pretty pink and flavorful dressing. Magic Mountain and Floral Spires are prized for their beautiful flower displays.
February offers the best seed selection at retail stores, and shop catalogs or online for even more choices. Try some basil in your garden this year, it’s another way to savor the season.
