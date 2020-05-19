SHIAWASSEE TWP. — During a special meeting Monday, the Shiawassee County Fair Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 fair, citing health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus — the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.
“We took our time making this decision,” Levi Zdunic, president of the fair board, said in a press release. “This was not taken lightly. We evaluated all of our options and at the end of the day, the health and safety of our community has to come first.”
The decision to cancel the fair was reached by a 22-2 vote, according to Fair Manager Ric Crawford.
Beyond the safety of exhibitors and visitors, vendor contract requirements and organizational timelines were also factors in the cancellation, according to the press release issued after Monday’s Zoom meeting. Additionally, the fair relies on income from renting the fairgrounds for spring and summer events — many of which were canceled due to the virus.
The Shiawassee County Health Department and the fair’s insurance provider also recommended canceling the 2020 event.
“This is extremely disappointing for all of us,” Zdunic said. “Our board is made up of parents of exhibitors, 4-H leaders and long-time volunteers. We fully understand the time that our exhibitors put into their projects, as well as the entertainment value that the fair brings to our area.”
Despite the cancellation, Zdunic said, the board is committed to supporting youth livestock exhibitors in marketing this year’s projects.
“We aren’t 100 percent sure what that will look like just yet,” he said. “We hope to share a concrete plan to support those youth by the beginning of June. Even though there will be no fair, the kids have put a lot of work into those animal projects and we want to make sure they are still able to profit from that experience.”
The fair — which attracts thousands of visitors from in and around Shiawassee County each year — was scheduled to run Aug. 9-15.
Though the fair office remains closed, board members are available to answer questions through the fair’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/shiawasseecountyfair.
The fair board’s next meeting is slated for 7 p.m. June 1 inside the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds. The meeting will be open to the public, Crawford said, with social distancing guidelines in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.