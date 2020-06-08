I think we all have a vision of grandmother’s garden, even if we didn’t know our own grandmother or she didn’t garden. It’s a nostalgic idea of simple flowers from a simpler time, home grown food, and a sense of gardening as history handed down through the generations.
Sometimes it’s a more literal communion of gardeners, with perennials or veggie seeds passed along from relatives or those experienced mentors who nurtured us as we took our first tentative steps. Gardeners are generous by nature, and 30 years into horticulture I still get (and give) some pretty cool plants by sharing divisions and seeds.
When I smell the light-lemony scent of my small-flowered yellow-bearded iris, I think of the friend who shared divisions when she thinned out her patch. A colleague gave me a chunk of an heirloom tomato and instructions on how to save the seeds; years after she retired I found them, learned that tomato seed keeps for a very long time, and enjoyed a delicious harvest.
I have some lilacs that were divisions from those growing at a family friend’s cottage, which my father dug and shared with my sister and I before the cottage was sold. We will always remember the fun our families shared, and the lilacs will just be another pleasant reminder.
Perhaps not surprisingly, there is also a less rosy side to pass-along plants. I have never met a gardener who would deliberately distribute a nuisance plant, but having been on both the giving and receiving end, I can say with absolute certainty that this is often done unintentionally.
If someone is offering divisions of a plant, don’t be afraid to ask how they used it, how it grew, and how they came to have enough to share, and do a little of your own homework before planting it in your garden.
For example, ribbon grass (Phalaris arundinacea ‘Picta’) has lovely foliage; broad white blades with thin green stripes. It also runs like the wind, and if you intend to grow it as part of a mixed planting, you will need to give it a wide berth and edge it back hard every spring to keep the planting mixed. On the other hand, it makes a fantastic ground cover, especially in areas that are seasonally wet in spring. The leaves look fresh and clean through midsummer, but tend to brown at the edges in the August heat. Just mow it down to bring on a flush of new growth and it’ll look good until frost. You can see why someone would want to share it, depending on how it has served them.
Take into account, too, differences between the growing conditions in your garden and that of the gifting gardener. We had heavy clay soil at our first home, and many plants that typically spread underground were very well behaved for me. I brought divisions of my prized purple leaf loosestrife to my Owosso garden (Lysimachia ciliata atropurpurea, no relation to the banned wetland-invasive purple loosestrife, which is in the genus Lythrum). By chance, rather than design, I planted it in a rather dry half-shade condition, where I have also been pleased with its restrained growth. However, when I shared a division with a gardener blessed with soil more moist and fertile than mine, it proved to be a serious nuisance. Sorry about that.
The desire for firsthand experience with a plant, and the enthusiasm and generosity of fellow gardeners will inevitably cause us all to take a few missteps along the garden path. It’s how we learn, and it is part of the adventure. May your sentimental garden journeys be pleasant ones.
