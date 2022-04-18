Easter is a time for renewal, promise and hope, in perfect alignment with nature’s awakening from its winter sleep.
Blooming Easter plants from the greenhouse or your grocer’s floral department are a great way to celebrate and treat yourself with the colors and fragrance of spring. If you didn’t indulge in one or more of these seasonal treasures, it’s not too late — and you may even find a bargain or two now that the holiday is behind us.
Enjoy the flowers indoors, and also consider that many of the season’s favorite flowers can become long-term residents of the garden.
Classic Easter lilies (Lilium longifolium) are not reliably winter hardy for us, but I always have one for the holiday. It’s still worth moving them to the garden after flowering, as they will often rebloom in August, and in just the right spot or a mild winter, they may survive for another spring. Easter lilies are toxic to cats, so use caution if your cat has a habit of chewing on your plants.
Dependably hardy are the Oriental lilies, with wide-open flowers and a sweet, spicy scent. Blooms are white or shades of rosy pink, sometimes speckled with red or banded with yellow. Plants blooming for Easter will be short, usually about two feet tall, but in garden conditions may grow taller.
Asiatic lilies are smaller flowered and not fragrant, but offer a wide range of more vibrant colors, from clear pink to bold yellow, orange and mahogany-red. Like the Orientals, garden height may be considerably taller than the 18-24 inch potted plant from the greenhouse, but are easily moved if you later need to adjust their location.
Traditional spring bulbs are also sold as Easter flowers. Fragrant hyacinths, colorful tulips, crocus and daffodils, whether in individual pots or combined in a mixed combo, bring the season indoors for a much-needed preview. Ironically, these spring bloomers will not be found in the garden centers in May, since they are best planted in the fall as dormant bulbs. But the forced bulbs will transition to the garden as perennials.
If you have plenty of lilies and spring bulbs in the garden, you might prefer one of the perennials that are grown as flowering potted plants. English primrose is one of the most readily available, with vibrant, broad five-petalled flowers in shades of red, pink, blue and yellow. Foliage grows in rosettes and reminds me of lettuce. Plants grow outdoors in light shade or cool morning sun, and prefer a moist, well-drained soil.
Blue Wonder bellflower is a hybrid of the mouse-ear bellflower (Campanula cochlearifolia) with an abundance of small blue flowers so doubled that they look like tiny roses. Petite plants grow only four to six inches tall, ideal for garden’s edge or rock gardens. Best in full sun to light shade.
Miniature roses from the floral department are surprisingly good garden plants. They usually grow about 18 to 24 inches tall, and unlike many hybrid roses, they are grown on their own rootstock, not grafted. This means that even if plants are damaged by the winter, nibbled by mice or grazed by deer, new growth will produce the same lovely, miniature flowers that you chose at the store.
Keep in mind that these beautiful holiday plants have been pampered in a warm greenhouse for an Easter display. Place where you’ll most enjoy them during their peak bloom, and afterwards, hold indoors in a bright light location until danger of frost has passed. Move outdoors to a shaded sheltered area, and gradually expose to wind and sunlight over the course of a week or two before planting into the ground.
