FINUCANE: Blackberry lilies a good choice for your garden right now

Spring’s irises have come and gone, but blackberry lilies are just hitting their stride.
Most references still call these summer beauties Belamcanda chinensis, but plant taxonomists have recently reclassified them as Iris domestica.
Call them what you will, the foliage is all iris. Broad, flat fans of upright, pointed leaves decorate the garden from early spring. Petite in comparison to the classic bearded iris, plants form fans about ten inches tall and wide.
About now, flower stalks begin to form and slowly unfold from the center of the fans. While not quite as mesmerizing as a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, there is an interesting geometry as the tall, slender, many-branched stalks expand and take shape.
The tip of each branch is graced with a single, six-petaled flower up to two inches in diameter. Unlike the classic iris with three upright petals surrounded by three that tip downward, blackberry lilies open to a starburst of flat, upfacing petals. Blooms are a smooth orange with darker red-orange spots—a pattern that has earned them a second common name of leopard lily.
As with many great garden plants, botanists couldn’t resist the temptation to expand its diversity. In 1967, amateur gardener Samuel Norris managed to cross the blackberry lily with a plant called vesper iris (Pardanthiopsis), resulting in an expanded color range and patterns, and slightly larger, more substantial blooms. These hybrids are candy lilies, or Pardancanda norissii, in honor of the breeder.
Most common colors are pure yellow, in shades from pale primrose to intense lemon, and assorted hues of orange with many or few speckles, or none at all. Named varieties are also available with blooms in shades of cream or yellow, blushed with plum, rosy berry or sunset shades. Dazzler series is a mix of colors in the purple spectrum, and Sunset Tones is another mix with pink, warm yellow and orange hues on compact plants. Sangria has larger, three inch flowers, purple blushed with creamy gold. Hello Yellow is a compact selection of blackberry lily with fat, bold yellow flowers.
Flower stalks stand about 24 to 36 inches, held well above that ten inch tall fan of foliage. The compact varieties tend to have the same size leaves, but stout flower stalks only 18 to 20 inches tall.
Plants thrive in full sun—a minimum of six hours—and well-drained soils. They tolerate droughty conditions but should not be planted where water stands after a rain or during spring thaw.
Despite their height, blackberry and candy lilies are good choices for the garden’s edge. Their slender stems and open branching make them great see-through plants, a veil through which the other garden plants are viewed. And because the flowers face skyward, they are best appreciated when grown near a pathway, deck or patio, where we can easily look down into their faces and observe the detail of the blooms.
Flowering begins in mid-summer and continues through early fall. As the last blooms fade, large, pear-shaped seed pods turn from green to tan and split open to reveal elongated clusters of large, shiny black seeds that strongly resemble—you guessed it—blackberries. These decorative seeds can be cut and dried for indoor arrangements, or left for their ornamental effect in the garden. They usually shatter and drop before spring.
Watch for mini-iris seedlings in spring, which will ensure that these sometimes short-lived plants will continue to bring an assortment of these beautiful flowers to your garden for years to come.
