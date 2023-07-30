Rudbeckia is a rock star of the midsummer garden.
Best known for the various black-eyed Susans, sporting bright golden daisy flowers with deep brown centers. Most are native to prairies and open grasslands, ecosystems that dish out plenty of heat and drought and offer little in the way of shade or protection from drying winds. Stems tend to be slightly bristly, not picky to handle, but rough enough that deer and rabbits tend to pass them over. Butterflies are attracted to the blooms, and birds enjoy the seeds.
American Gold Rush is a fine variety which happens to be the 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year. It’s hardy to -30 degrees Fahrenheit and adaptable to a wide range of soils, from clay to gravelly sand. Foliage is medium green, slender, and plants grow 22-27 inches tall.
Goldsturm was 1999’s Perennial Plant of the Year, with deeper gold flowers and broader, dark green foliage. Similar hardiness and a bit larger at 24-36 inches tall.
A nice complement of smaller growing varieties includes Viette’s Little Susy, growing to about 12-14 inches. Little Goldstar was introduced in 2011, a seed grown selection that’s a tidy, compact 14-16 inches. Goldblitz grows 24-28 inches and starts blooming a bit earlier.
One of our native species is Rudbeckia hirta, the roadside wildflower. Pretty in its original form, it has been extensively hybridized, and dozens, if not hundreds of beautiful varieties are available. Solid color selections with yellow, gold or even mahogany flowers, some with green eyes instead of brown, and bicolor forms with varying patterns of gold, rust, orange and bright yellow. Double forms may have a few extra petals or so many that they look like pompons.
There is considerable confusion about whether these plants are hardy perennials, biennials or annuals. Plant labeling varies, and even the USDA skirts the issue by listing it as all three. It is probably best to consider them reliably reseeding annuals.
I have planted some of the fancier varieties, and rarely does the original plant come back. However, new seedlings often appear the same year, and yet more emerge the following spring. And while the subsequent generations will not look exactly like their parents, they often pass along their color, plant size and flower form for several seasons. The end result is an abundant crop of plants of different ages, ensuring an almost constant supply of flowers.
These are the most familiar Rudbeckias, but there are others worth mentioning.
I treasure Rudbeckia triloba, or branched coneflower, for the way it transforms the garden with its airy clouds of small golden flowers on four-foot plants. It is a vigorous re-seeder, so once planted you’ll never be without it—worth considering when you choose where to grow it. Prairie Glow is an interesting variation, with flowers that sport deep orange rings around the brown center.
Sweet coneflower (Rudbeckia subtomentosa) is an upright, fragrant species that reaches four to five feet tall. I had to order the species through a native plants nursery, but the unique Henry Eilers is more readily available in garden centers, with quilled petals. Autumn Sun (Rudbeckia nitida Herbstonne) is perhaps the largest rudbeckia that is easily obtained, growing up to eight feet tall and producing an abundance of green-centered daisies with drooping bright yellow flowers.
Most unusual is great coneflower, Rudbeckia maxima. Plants form a low mound of smooth, gray-green rounded leaves, from which emerge a sturdy, almost leafless, five to seven foot stem topped by just a few large blooms.
Consider finding a place for one of these stellar plants.
