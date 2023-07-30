Rudbeckia is a rock star of the midsummer garden.

Best known for the various black-eyed Susans, sporting bright golden daisy flowers with deep brown centers. Most are native to prairies and open grasslands, ecosystems that dish out plenty of heat and drought and offer little in the way of shade or protection from drying winds. Stems tend to be slightly bristly, not picky to handle, but rough enough that deer and rabbits tend to pass them over. Butterflies are attracted to the blooms, and birds enjoy the seeds.

