SHIAWASSEE TWP. — With the cancellation of the 2020 Shiawassee County Fair, officials have undertaken an online auction to allow exhibitors to sell their animals.
The market animal auctions are taking place now in an online-only format at sheridanauctionservice.com.
The auctions include beef, lamb, swine and small animals. Auctions are taking place through Aug. 7 for large animals and Aug. 8 for small animals.
The small animal auction includes market chickens, ducks, rabbits, goats and turkeys.
Sheridan Auction Service is foregoing auction fees and exhibitors will receive all proceeds of the auctions this year.
