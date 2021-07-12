LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday announced she was reappointing a Perry Township man to the Farm Produce Insurance Authority Board of Directors, pending Senate approval.
William B. Wilson, of Perry, is the general operations manager of Maple Front Farms, and a board member for the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau.
Willson was reappointed to represent producers from the largest Michigan organization representing general farm interests in Michigan, the governor’s office said in a press release. His new term began Wednesday and expires June 20, 2024.
Wilson holds a certificate in agriculture business management from Michigan State University Institute of Agricultural Technology.
The Michigan Farm Produce Insurance Authority is a 10-member board representing farmers, grain industry and banking interests.
The Authority has the responsibility of establishing, administering, and promoting the Farm Produce Insurance Fund.
The appointment is subject to approval by the Michigan Senate.
Then-Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Wilson to a three-year term to FPIA Board on Oct. 17, 1018. Wilson’s first term expired June 20.
