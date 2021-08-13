Breed winners
Hampshire
Yearling ewe
First place: Maya Sovis
Senior ewe lamb
First place: Maya Sovis
Champion ewe: Maya Sovis
Reserve champion ewe: Maya Sovis
Crossbred
Junior ram lamb
First place: Nathan Scovill
Champion ram: Nathan Scovill
Yearling ewe
First place: Breonna Woodruff
Second place: Reanna Byrnes
Third place: Landry Woodruff
Senior ewe lamb
First place: Nathan Scovill
Second place: Nathan Scovill
Junior ewe lamb
First place: Nathan Scovill
Second place: Reanna Byrnes
Third place: Callie Risinger
Pair of ewe lambs
First place: Nathan Scovill
Second place: Marc Hendzel
Champion ewe: Nathan Scovill
Reserve champion ewe: Nathan Scovill
Pair of lambs (ram and ewe)
First place: Nathan Scovill
Flock
First place: Nathan Scovill
Any other breed
Junior ram lamb
First place: Julie Dieck
Second place: Julie Dieck
Champion ram: Julie Dieck
Reserve champion ram: Julie Dieck
Yearling ewe
First place: Julie Dieck
Junior ewe lamb
First place: Julie Dieck
Second place: Julie Dieck
Pair of ewe lambs
First place: Julie Dieck
Champion ewe: Julie Dieck
Reserve champion ewe: Julie Dieck
Pair of lambs (ram and ewe)
First place: Julie Dieck
Second place: Julie Dieck
Pen of four lambs
First place: Julie Dieck
Get of sire
First place: Julie Dieck
Flock
First place: Julie Dieck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.