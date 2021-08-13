Breed winners

Hampshire

Yearling ewe

First place: Maya Sovis

Senior ewe lamb

First place: Maya Sovis

Champion ewe: Maya Sovis

Reserve champion ewe: Maya Sovis

Crossbred

Junior ram lamb

First place: Nathan Scovill

Champion ram: Nathan Scovill

Yearling ewe

First place: Breonna Woodruff

Second place: Reanna Byrnes

Third place: Landry Woodruff

Senior ewe lamb

First place: Nathan Scovill

Second place: Nathan Scovill

Junior ewe lamb

First place: Nathan Scovill

Second place: Reanna Byrnes

Third place: Callie Risinger

Pair of ewe lambs

First place: Nathan Scovill

Second place: Marc Hendzel

Champion ewe: Nathan Scovill

Reserve champion ewe: Nathan Scovill

Pair of lambs (ram and ewe)

First place: Nathan Scovill

Flock

First place: Nathan Scovill

Any other breed

Junior ram lamb

First place: Julie Dieck

Second place: Julie Dieck

Champion ram: Julie Dieck

Reserve champion ram: Julie Dieck

Yearling ewe

First place: Julie Dieck

Junior ewe lamb

First place: Julie Dieck

Second place: Julie Dieck

Pair of ewe lambs

First place: Julie Dieck

Champion ewe: Julie Dieck

Reserve champion ewe: Julie Dieck

Pair of lambs (ram and ewe)

First place: Julie Dieck

Second place: Julie Dieck

Pen of four lambs

First place: Julie Dieck

Get of sire

First place: Julie Dieck

Flock

First place: Julie Dieck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.