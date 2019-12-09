CORUNNA — Members of the Owosso Garden Club are invited to an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with gardening friends at the annual OGC Christmas Party.
The event is for members and their spouses. The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Shiawassee St.
Participants should bring a plate of hors d’oeuvers to pass and a wrapped $10 to $15 garden-related gift.
The group voted to bring stockings filled with good grooming items, socks, gloves, scarves, etc. to be donated to Homeless Angels. Members should label the stockings for men, women, boys or girls. Marie Fowler will deliver the stockings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.