Elsie teen among those honored at Dairy Days

EAST LANSING — Branch, Clinton and Kent county youth took home the rank of high individual overall in the Michigan 4-H Youth Dairy Days dairy management contest.
The 2019 event took place in conjunction with Michigan Dairy Expo July 15-19 at the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education in East Lansing.
The dairy management contest is a practical, hands-on competition that tests contestants’ dairy knowledge.
Youth rotate through a series of stations representing a variety of dairy management-related topics.
At each station, contestants may be asked to perform tasks, identify common tools, feeds and other items used on dairy farms, write an answer on a card, or deliver an answer orally to a judge.
Dairy management contest participants can compete in one of three age divisions: novice (ages 8-11), junior (ages 11-14) or senior (ages 15-19). Contest material becomes more complicated as the age division increases.
Clinton County Team A clinched the blue ribbon in the junior division team category.
Team members were Landon Thelen of Westphalia, Jordan Hicks of St. Johns, Paul Meyer of Ionia and Emma Fox of Elsie.
