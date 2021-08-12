Youth Dairy Beef Market Cattle
Best dairy market animal from own herd
First place: Trevor Ritter
Second place: Bryce Ritter
Champion dairy lightweight: Brice Honke
Reserve division champion dairy lightweight: Evan Ritter
Champion dairy middleweight: Trevor Ritter
Reserve division champion dairy middleweight: Bryce Ritter
Champion dairy heavyweight: Samantha Birchmeier
Reserve division champion dairy heavyweight: Kennedy Birchmeier
Grand champion dairy market: Samantha Birchmeier
Reserve champion dairy market: Kennedy Birchmeier
