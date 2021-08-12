Youth Dairy Beef Market Cattle

Best dairy market animal from own herd

First place: Trevor Ritter

Second place: Bryce Ritter

Champion dairy lightweight: Brice Honke

Reserve division champion dairy lightweight: Evan Ritter

Champion dairy middleweight: Trevor Ritter

Reserve division champion dairy middleweight: Bryce Ritter

Champion dairy heavyweight: Samantha Birchmeier

Reserve division champion dairy heavyweight: Kennedy Birchmeier

Grand champion dairy market: Samantha Birchmeier

Reserve champion dairy market: Kennedy Birchmeier

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.