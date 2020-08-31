Late-blooming perennials just hitting their stride

Our flower gardens tend to be filled with spring and summer blooming perennials, since these are most abundant in the garden centers when we’re doing our spring shopping.
Many of these plants are starting to look a little worn out this time of year. Late season perennials, however, are just hitting their stride, and make a big difference if you’ve made a point to include them in your garden.
We’re familiar with mums, showy stonecrops (sedum), asters and ornamental grasses. Other options can be harder to find, but the extra effort is worthwhile. Late season plants tend to look good all season, needing to maintain their vigor until they can complete their seasonal cycle by blooming.
A truly underutilized late summer perennial is the Japanese anemone. Plants emerge in May and form a lush ground cover of deep green foliage about a foot tall and once established, become a solid, weed-free mass. In late July, flower stalks begin to develop, slowly reaching up to 24-40 inches, depending on the variety. The stalks are topped with clusters of pearl-sized buds, which begin to open in late August and September.
Plants grow best in moist, well-drained soil of average fertility, but are remarkably adaptable to lean, rich or heavy clay soils. They will thrive in full sun to partial shade and are perfect for woodland’s edge or in the transition zone between a full sun and shaded planting. Plants are seldom severely damaged by deer browsing — according to both Rutgers University research and my personal experience.
The earliest and most vigorous selection is the grape-leaf anemone, Anemone vitifolia or Anemone tomentosa Robustissima, depending on the reference. These plants are almost aggressive in their spread but are easily contained because they form a thick sod rather than rampant runners, and you can simply chop away the outer portions if they spread larger than you like. I tend to let them have their space, since the foliage is nice all summer, and the flowering is most spectacular when the planting is large.
The pearly buds open to two inch diameter, shell pink, five-petaled blossoms with a fuzzy yellow center. Each stalk produces dozens of flowers over many weeks, and established plants produce dozens of stalks. A common name for the anemone is windflower, and planting in full bloom makes the term obvious, as the broad flowers on wiry stems will sway and dance in a gentle breeze.
The true Japanese anemone is Anemone hupehensis, similar in appearance to the grape-leaf anemone in flower, form and foliage, but more petite at just 24 inches. They are a bit less vigorous as well, taking a bit longer to establish and spreading 18 to 24 inches.
Hybrid crossed between the grape-leaf and Japanese species provide a wider range of colors and forms. Some semi-double selections have full flowers with 10 to 20 petals surrounding the yellow center. Bloom color options expand to snow white, myriad shades of pink and deep, rosy red. Some have larger flowers, too, up to four inches across. Heights range from a petite 16 inches to a tall, graceful 40 inches.
I was happy to find a new Japanese anemone which promises to bloom not only in fall, but throughout the season. Wild Swan has large white flowers with a lovely silvery purple blush to the back of the petals. Blooms appear in late spring on 16 to 24 inches stalks and continue until frost. It seems too good to be true, but I planted two this spring, and despite our hot, dry summer, they have, indeed, bloomed nonstop. I just hope that they come back next spring with the same vigor.
Japanese anemones take a few seasons to fully establish, but plants are long-lived, and the late season display is well worth the wait.
