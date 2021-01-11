Houseplants have been cultivated for centuries. However, until relatively recently they were an indulgence limited to the elite upper class and warm-winter climates where the line between indoors and out is less distinct.
In the Victorian period (from 1837 to the early 1900s), horticulture underwent a revolution. Plant explorers traveled the world, discovering new and exotic plants and carrying them back to their wealthy sponsors for their collections. Many of these plants were found in the tropical regions of North and South America following Columbus’ travels, but the pursuit also took the plant hunters to Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
While life was hard for the working class, with long hours in factories or as servants, there was also an expanding upper middle class, which allowed the lady of the house time to dabble with hobbies like gardening. Indoor plants became a way to display one’s status and wealth.
In Victorian times, house plants were often relegated to the parlor — a formal room filled with the family’s finest furnishings and tastefully decorated — but also used only when entertaining. So, plants often endured near-freezing temperatures if the room was unused during winter months, interrupted with periods of heat when the fire was stoked for company.
In addition, these Victorian families often enjoyed the luxury of gas lighting, with lines through the home fueling wall sconces and chandeliers with a bright, clear flame. In addition to the now familiar natural gas, a low-purity coal gas was frequently used, leaving fine soot on just about every surface of a home. Home heating was provided by freestanding coal stoves, which added sulfur to the mix. People suffered from breathing problems and illness from the polluted indoor air.
Though it might have been an unintended consequence, house plants could have helped to filter the air for the home’s inhabitants, cleansing away those toxins and releasing oxygen. But, in fact, most plants could not thrive in the poor quality air in these coal-heated, gas-lit Victorian homes.
Terrariums were inspired by the Wardian case — a glass box designed by famed plant explorer Nathaniel Ward to provide tropical plants a protective mini-environment during their long ship journey to prospective buyers. It was discovered that in the home setting this case would actually provide a haven from the harsh air, allowing more delicate plants to grow in the Victorian home.
The cast-iron plant or Aspidistra proved to be uniquely able to face these challenges. Unfazed by the difficult conditions, these plants tolerated and even thrived in both the erratic temperatures and smoky air.
Plants form a lush mass of foliage, with many individual, unbranching stems, each with a single, broad leaf, either solid glossy green or patterned with variegation in the form of yellow spots, streaks of creamy yellow or silver. Plants may grow up to 24 inches in height and have a spread of 18 inches, though smaller dwarf and larger selections are available. Occasionally they produce flowers near soil level, on short stalk beneath the leaves. The color of these can range cream to purple, though they are inconspicuous and rarely form on indoor plants.
These beautiful plants are less commonly used today, but are worth seeking out. Expect an amazingly durable, tolerant and adaptable plant which can be used to dress up a darker corner of an unheated sun room, mud room or vestibule or a brighter location with more hospitable conditions.
Cast-iron plants grow slowly and do well indoors year-round. If you would like your plant to fill in more quickly and lush, you may move it outdoors in the summer, to a moderate to deeply shaded location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.