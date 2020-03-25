SHIAWASSEE AREA — As attitudes continue to change surrounding hemp and its usefulness, area farmers are starting to take advantage of what could be a new cash crop.
Beginning in 2014, farmers in the U.S. were allowed to start growing hemp on a small scale “experimental basis.” The 2018 Farm Bill fully legalized commercial hemp production and distinguished CBD, the active ingredient in hemp, from THC, the active ingredient on marijuana.
CBD had previously been a Schedule 1 drug, according to federal officials, lumped into the same category as things like cocaine and ecstasy.
With the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018 hemp production in Michigan has slowly been ramping up.
Beau Parmenter has been at the forefront of the hemp farming revolution in Michigan. He is the owner of Michigan Medical Hemp in Chesaning, which bills itself as the largest hemp farm in the state.
Hemp, he said, does not produce a strong marijuana-related smell. It may produce a faint one during a few weeks of the plant’s lifecycle but nothing like growing marijuana outdoors he said.
“We started in early 2019 and we are currently the biggest farm in the state of Michigan. We did 4 million plants,” Parmenter said. “We did about 400 acres ourselves and ended up buying up about another 1,000 acres.”
He said the harvest was about 5 million pounds of CBD biomass. Biomass is the plant pulled from the field without much additional processing, except cleaning and drying.
Parmenter said CBD biomass is selling for about 55 cents per pound
Some farmers sell the product as is and some use extraction techniques and sell different parts of the plant to different processors.
“We have a large extraction facility where we can extract 80,000 pounds every 90 minutes. So we pull it out of the field when it’s wet and extract the terpenes (organic compounds) immediately and then we pull out the crude then the fiber,” Parmenter explained.
“The biggest market, of course, is the oils. The CBD’s and the terpenes which people are realizing the health benefits of. So that’s why we capture the terpenes first.”
After the terpenes and CBD oil is extracted what’s left is the hemp fiber. Hemp fiber is currently selling for about $1000 a ton.
Parmenter said that hemp farming can yield around $30,000 an acre.
Hemp fiber is found mostly on the outside of the plant’s stalk. Its applications include clothing, textiles, plastics and biofuel.
“Currently one of our biggest purchasers is auto manufacturers who are using it for injection plastic molding. There is a firm over in Grand Rapids that actually holds a patent for that, so they have been buying from us for some models and prototypes. There is another company that is buying it in hopes to make interiors for General Motors, too,” he said.
He said there is also a clothing manufacturer that buys the fiber to make hemp-based products.
Overall, Parmenter said the market has grown.
“The market is pretty good. It’s just a new market so it’s hard to reach the right people,” he said. “You have to find that niche to be able to get ahold of them. Larger quantities are a lot easier to sell. Trying to sell 100,000 pounds is a lot easier than trying to sell 1 million pounds because a lot of times we’re dealing with Fortune 500 companies who 1 or 2 million pounds.
“People kind of need to work in a co-op together if they are doing smaller amounts to be able to get some of these contacts. That’s how I ended up buying up an extra 1000 acres because of a lot of the smaller farms aren’t big enough for these larger buyers to purchase from,” he said.
Parmenter explained that, along with growing his own hemp, MMH acts similarly to a grain elevator where other hemp farmers can offload their product.
He encourages area farmers to consider hemp. He cites the higher per-acre revenue and the fact modern-day farming equipment can be used.
“The equipment is very similar to traditional farming. We use a corn planter. We just had to change some plates and adjust the height. A lot of the attributes are very similar,” he said.
MMH is a supplier of hemp seeds and, with the new Farm Bill, farmers can access things such as crop insurance and financing through banks.
“A lot of the farmers now have guaranteed sales contacts with their corn and beans before they even plant them and that’s not there with hemp. The revenue is a lot greater but without that guarantee, there is a hesitation to get into it,” he said.
