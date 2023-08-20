COLUMN: Things to know about sumac

Sumac is a native shrub common across the state.
We start to notice it this time of year, as dense fruit clusters at the branch tips begin to turn a deep red. Its foliage is dark green, with large compound leaves about two feet long. They’re almost tropical in appearance.
Ours is the staghorn sumac, Rhus typhina. A large shrub that grows to 15 to 25 feet tall, it can spread extensively as it sends up new shoots from the roots and forms large colonies over time. Older bark is dark brown and smooth, and younger branching stems felted with soft hairs, very much resembling deer’s antlers in velvet.
Plants thrive in full or partial sun and are adaptable to most soils, from rich to poor and infertile. They tend to find their way to fence rows, roadsides, open fields and sites that have been burned, growing from seed distributed by birds and other animals that eat the fruits. It is a tough, durable plant, hardy to USDA zone 4.
Sumac is dioecious. This means that some plants are male, producing flowers with pollen, and others are female, with flowers which receive the pollen and mature into fruits with seed. Flowers appear in June to July, as yellow-green versions of the familiar fruit clusters. Male flowers drop away, and female fatten, turn golden tan and eventually burgundy red.
Large, established sumac colonies will include plants of both genders, and new or isolated plants may produce both male and female flowers until the plants grow larger and mature. Fruits stay on most plants through the winter, attractive on the open-branched shrubs.
Perhaps the most striking feature is sumac’s fall foliage. As the nights cool and the season turns, leaves take on spectacular shades of brilliant scarlet, yellow, purple and orange, in a nice complement to the flowers. Those sweeping masses along the country roads make an impressive display.
Staghorn sumac is not a practical option for most gardens, due to that vigorous, spreading habit. If you have ample space, however, it is a superior choice for wildlife plantings. Plants are generally not damaged by browsing, but bird species including turkeys, pheasants and grouse rely on the fruits for emergency winter food. Mammals including deer, rabbits and squirrels will shelter in the plantings, and eat fruits and young bark when other foods are scarce.
Plant breeders have not focused their efforts on sumac, so the assortment of varieties is limited. Laciniata and dissecta are similar varieties, both with lacy, handsome, deeply cut foliage. They are female clones, which means they are propagated by cuttings from a female plant, ensuring that the new plants will have both the fine-cut leaves and showy fruit.
“Tiger Eyes” is the newest and, I think, the best selection for gardens. It was discovered as a natural mutation in a nursery crop of Laciniata, so it has the same lacy cut to the leaves.
Unique, however, is its foliage color, chartreuse as it emerges in spring and maturing to bright yellow that holds all season, in full sun or partial shade. In fall, plants turn orange to scarlet.
Its foliage would be enough, but Tiger Eyes is also a well-behaved garden plant. Growing just three to six feet tall, it also has much less tendency to spread by sprouting from the roots. And like laciniata, it is always female, so provides orange to burgundy fruits that are set off nicely by the leaves.
Take note of this lovely native plant this summer, whether on a drive through the country, or in your own backyard.
