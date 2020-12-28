Most of us will be glad to see it behind us. But 2020 has left us with some good, as well.
Last spring started with stay-at-home orders, garden centers shut down and were concerned they would not be permitted to open for the season.
At the same time, the situation inspired intense interest in gardening, both as a home activity and an opportunity to be more self-sufficient by growing food.
When, thankfully, the garden center and greenhouse doors did open, there was a mad rush on vegetable seeds, plants, and gardening supplies. Included in the socially distanced crowds were occasional and never-before gardeners eager to plant vegetables and herbs.
Garden centers ran out of many seeds and plants, then scrambled to restock to satisfy the continued demand throughout the summer and into fall.
With travel and even shopping excursions limited or discouraged, and many working from home instead of heading into the office, we had plenty of time, motivation and opportunity to work on home-improvement projects, including landscaping, flowers and vegetable gardens.
Why not beautify the patio, deck and landscape with shrubs, perennials, and containers filled with annuals, since we’d be home to enjoy and tend them?
Farmers markets were a welcome opportunity for outdoor, open-air shopping and an abundance of fresh, local, and seasonal produce and plants.
Gardening became a sanctuary in a difficult year. And as we step into 2021, it seems that we’ll need to continue to stay close to home through the winter, and experts caution that a complete return to normal travel and recreation will not come soon.
The newly minted gardeners of 2020 seem to be prepared to stay with the venture for another season, eager to build on experience and join the ranks of dedicated hobbyists.
It takes time to increase the supply of seeds and plants, and demand will be high — so it will be wise to start planning now.
Buy your seed soon, especially if you’re looking for specific varieties. With Christmas behind us, garden centers and greenhouses will be setting up their seed racks. Mail order seed catalogs have been trickling in for a few weeks now, and websites are sending notices that their new assortments are ready to order.
The best selection of vegetables will be available if you’re able to start them from seed. Pepper and onion seed should be started indoors about eight to 12 weeks before they are transplanted to the garden, and eggplant and tomatoes need a six-to-eight-week advance — so you’ll want to have your seed in hand by the end of February.
Flowers from seed are a bit less straightforward. For annuals, check seed packets to see how long it will take from sowing to bloom. Perennials often need more time and may not bloom until their second year.
If you prefer to buy plants, garden centers and greenhouses offer a good selection of tried-and-true vegetable varieties in the spring.
Asparagus, potatoes, rhubarb, strawberries, and onions can be purchased as dormant roots. Perennials are easier as potted plants, and unlike vegetables, the selection of varieties is better — many of the new and most interesting varieties are patented or propagated by cuttings, and therefore can’t be grown from seed.
This year’s increase in vegetable gardening also resulted in a shortage of canning and preserving supplies.
Get ahead of the 2021 season by making sure you have what you might need to can, dry, or freeze your harvests. Consider a canner, dehydrator and/or vacuum sealer, and stock up on essential accessories like a good supply of jars, lids, and rings.
2020 has gifted us a renewed appreciation for home and home-grown, and perhaps a new generation of gardeners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.