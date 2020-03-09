CORUNNA — Participants are invited to get a preview of new plants available this year at the next meeting of The Owosso Garden Club at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Shiawassee St.
Representatives from Proven Winners, Four Star Nursery, and Simpson’s Greenhouse will attend to present and to answer questions.
The public is invited to the free event.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Pam Malaska (989) 743-4386 or Kathryn Gehrs-Pahl (989) 723-9927.
