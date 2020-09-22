Prime time to plant ‘queens of spring’

Peonies are queens of the spring garden. Deep red shoots of new growth begin to break the ground early, with the first of the flowering bulbs. Lush foliage develops slowly in coppery tones, gradually revealing fat buds that will swell and burst into voluptuous, fragrant blooms.
This is the prime season to plant new peonies in the garden. Most mail order perennial nurseries offer a good selection for fall planting, and this may be your best option for new plants, as most garden centers do not offer a fresh crop of peonies for fall. This is frustrating for those of us who prefer to shop locally, but on the bright side, it’s worth taking a look at your favorite nursery, since any stock left over from spring is a season older and may be discounted in price.
It’s an equally optimal time to transplant or divide established plants. Rarely do these long-lived perennials become overgrown and need to be divided, but they may become too large for the space allotted in your garden or need to be relocated because growing conditions have changed or plants are in the way of another project. Division is also an excellent way to share and multiply plants.
The American Peony Society does not recommend simply moving established peonies to a new site. The action of digging and lifting will stress the plants, and they will sulk for years. It is better to divide the plants and reset them, which will stimulate new growth and create new, robust plants.
To divide plants, take a spade and cut straight down in a ring around the plant, three to four inches out from the outermost stems. Cut a second ring about three inches outside the first, and remove the wedge of soil, creating a mini-trench. Make one more ring, starting at the bottom of the trench and angling under the plant. When finished, go back and lift gently to raise the plant from the ground. Rinse the soil away from the roots so you can see what you’re doing. Cut off the old foliage, but leave a bit of the stem for reference.
The fat, potato-like roots provide energy to sustain the plants. Bright pink eyes are the buds for next year’s growth. Gently tease roots into sections with three to five eyes and plenty of the thick storage roots. If you need to cut the roots, avoid cutting close to the eyes that you’re counting for next year.
Planting depth is important for peonies—too deep and they won’t bloom, too shallow and they may be vulnerable to cold damage. Dig the planting hole just deep enough for the division and set with the eyes at least one, but no more than two inches below the soil. Water in slowly to settle the soil and remove any air pockets.
If you just want to share or create more plants of an established peony without moving or disturbing the original, the technique is similar to that used for division. Use the spade to cut a pie shaped wedge, slicing straight down through the plant’s crown. On the wide end of the wedge, at the plant’s perimeter, make a trench as for division, and again angle the spade under the plant from the trench’s bottom to undercut the roots and lift the slice. Plant the wedge as you would any other division, and then fill the open spot in the parent plant with soil.
Peonies are easy-care, durable, and exceptionally long long-lived. If you’ve been thinking about trying or sharing these classic plants, there is no better time to act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.