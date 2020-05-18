OWOSSO — The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market kicked off its 2020 season Saturday, though the number of attendees was limited at any one time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, approximately 700 people had gone through the market.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect’s brother arraigned
- Woman sent to prison over drug court violations
- Attorney: State suspends barber's license
- Black bear spotted near Elsie
- State, Manke trade barbs
- Woman charged after alleged phone theft, destruction
- Area school districts tout rankings by national group
- Returning to form
- Free Man(ke), for now
- ‘A significant risk to public health’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Readers malign Trump with inaccurate dissection of comments (8)
- Barber continues to defy state order (3)
- Police should leave Karl Manke alone (3)
- Trump has displayed lack of leadership (3)
- State orders barber to close doors (3)
- Attorney: State suspends barber's license (3)
- Local barber defies state order, opens business (3)
- Governor’s orders are against Constitution (2)
- Barber clips away (2)
- Karl Manke should close down his shop, follow order (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.