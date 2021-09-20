Bring magic to your garden with coral bells

Heuchera is an outstanding winter-hardy plant, and a smart choice for filling in gaps in the late-summer garden or as part of a new fall container combo.
I first knew Heuchera as coral bells. Back in the day, they were grown for their flowers. Mounds of lobed leaves sported slender wands lined with pendant bell-shaped blooms, in shades of red, rose, coral or white, from May to July. When I was a little girl, they were magical things of fairy gardens, from the song lyrics “white coral bells, upon a slender stalk … Oh, how I wish that I could hear them ring, but that will happen only when the faeries sing.”
As a gardener, the early options included the red-flowered Heuchera sanguinea, Bressingham hybrids in a range of bloom colors, or Firefly, with larger, brighter red blooms. In 1991, Palace Purple was voted Perennial Plant of the Year — a selection of the very adaptable west-coast species Heuchera micrantha, with rich, burgundy leaves, but unremarkable flowers.
Another garden-worthy species is eastern U.S. native Heuchera villosa, with large, velvety leaves and flowers that fall midway between those of the showy sanguinea and the tiny micrantha. The selections Purpurea, with burgundy blushed leaves, and the white-flowered Autumn Bride were the options of the day. The last major player is Heuchera americana, with large leaves and unremarkable flowers, best known for the silvery marbled foliage of Dale’s Strain.
From that point on, the plant breeders went crazy. Hybrids between these species resulted in a wide assortment of foliage, in shades of burgundy, bronze, amber and citrus, overlaid in silver, plum or pink, often with contrasting veins.
The groundbreaking hybridizers were based in the mild-winter regions of the pacific northwest, and their progeny typically provided their richest colors in the cooler temperatures of fall and winter. Flowers were insignificant, though the flower stalks were often colorful and provided an ornamental effect on their own. Since our cold, snowy winters don’t give us much opportunity to appreciate the best color, we were often disappointed that our plants never achieved the dramatic colors shown on the plant tags or mail order catalogs.
Today, 30 years after Palace Purple’s award, breeders have infused their coral bells hybrids with the best qualities of all the species, and for all regions.
We can choose from an almost overwhelming assortment of foliage colors, blends and shapes. Colors are bold from spring through summer’s heat, and while they may still shift or intensify in fall, gardeners in our climate don’t get short-changed. Larger, showy flowers have become a goal rather than an afterthought, though they are not a given, so one should not assume.
Heucheras are very cold-hardy. The parent species are hardy to at least Zone 4 (minus-30 degrees), and some to Zone 3 (minus-40 degrees). Ideal light is partial shade. Morning sun brings out the best leaf color, and a bit of shade from the hottest summer sun helps them through dry spells. Adaptable to a range of soils, but one that is rich moist and well-drained will produce lusher foliage.
These plants also grow very well in containers, and make a wonderful foliage contribution to mixed summer planters. Their autumn hues work well with mums, colorful grasses, asters and other fall decor, so garden centers and greenhouses often offer a fresh assortment this time of year.
I have had good success wintering Heucheras in a frost-safe planter container without extra protection. This allows me to keep fall combos in the garden without having to put them away when the snow flies. It’s also useful under mature shade trees where digging planting holes can be a challenge.
Maybe coral bells do bring a bit of magic to the garden, after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.