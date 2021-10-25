Hardy perennials are frequently included in summer containers — and you’ve probably grown a few in yours, even if you didn’t realize it.
English ivy has so commonly been used this way that we often think of its beautiful trailing foliage as another annual accent plant, a disposable one-season performer that provides the essential complement to the flowering plants in window boxes and mixed planters. Fortunately, it is easy to root, grows quickly, and comes in a wide range of colors and leaf shapes, so it can be used as an annual without breaking the bank, and we don’t mind replacing it each spring.
Ivy’s been joined by an assortment of other trailing, hardy ground cover plants that grow well in sun or shade. Golden creeping Jenny, Lysimachia nummularia, has petite round leaves lining trailing stems. Lamium offers a selection of leaf colors and patterns, green or gold with varying designs in silvery white, and an extended display of pretty, hooded flowers in shades of rose, pink and white.
Most gardeners are familiar with vinca vine as an essential for combos. Illumination is a close relative that sports deep green leaves boldly splashed with bright lemon yellow, and is actually a selection of hardy myrtle, Vinca minor.
Ever since the marketing genius of Proven Winners started promoting cold-tolerant annuals and perennials with attractive leaves for fall combination planters, more and diverse perennials have made their way into our containers. Heuchera (coral bells) has become as beloved for rich-toned foliage as it ever was for the namesake nodding flowers. Others added to the chorus include upright and trailing stonecrops, ajuga, gaura, spurge and ornamental grasses such as fescue, sweet flag and sedge.
Foliage perennials like hostas lack the semi-evergreen persistence of those fall plants, but make excellent container plants through the growing season, either as a stand-alone or part of a combination.
Recognizing these perennials can present an opportunity to add to permanent garden plantings, by moving these hardy plants to garden beds. Late transplants will need a layer of light mulch such as straw or cut pine boughs since they may not have a chance to root well before the ground freezes and could otherwise be damaged by frost heave.
I’ve also been pleasantly surprised to find some of the hardiest plants will winter in their containers — eliminating both the need to find a permanent home in the garden or to replant containers in spring.
As a general rule, perennials hardy to two zones colder can winter in their pots. So those Zone 3 hostas and tall sedums make excellent candidates in our Zone 5B-6A gardens. Large volume weather-tolerant pots are necessary if the containers will be left in place in the garden. Wooden half-barrels or planters and cement, fiberglass or metal pots work best. Ceramic, clay and plastic pots fare better if they are wheeled into a protected location like a barn, shed or garage where they will be spared extremes of temperature and moisture, out of the sunlight. Plants should be watered thoroughly when they are put away, but should not need any tending through the winter.
I have a few perennials in permanent homes in outdoor containers, and just refresh the soil every few years. For the smaller trailing plants, I keep a patch in the ground, and dig up a bit when I need some to fill in a spring container. If I try something new or expensive in a fall combo, I will plant it in the ground for that first winter to improve its chances to survive the winter.
These perennials should look great again in next summer’s containers and potentially for many years to come.
