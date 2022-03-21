Choosing the right witch hazel for your garden

The first shrub to bloom in my garden is the witch hazel.
With last week’s warm days, it is in full flower, loaded with petite, fragrant, golden-orange blooms.
The effect is subtle. From a distance it would be difficult to see that flowers line the otherwise naked branches. And the color blends into the browns and tans of the still-sleeping landscape. But it is the first. So welcome after a long, gray winter, and well worth the walk across the muddy lawn to check for its first appearance; a sure and tangible sign that spring has sprung.
My witch hazel is Hamamelis vernalis, native to the south-central United States — Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas — though it is hardy to the minus-30-degree lows of USDA Zone 4. If we have a good January thaw, it might begin to flower in late February, and the bloom continues until the weather warms enough for the rest of the landscape to awaken.
The species native to Michigan is Hamamelis virginiana, with a range across eastern North America, from Florida to Quebec and as far west as Ontario, Canada, and Minnesota, south to Texas. Witch hazel extract is made from the dried leaves, twigs and bark of H. virginiana, and used in topical medicinal and cosmetic products for its proven soothing and toning properties.
As one would expect, our native species is very cold hardy — down to the minus-4o degrees of Zone 3. It forms a small tree or a broad shrub, reaching 15 to 20 feet tall and spreading slowly as new sprouts rise from the roots. Tolerant of a wide range of soils and growing in full sun or partial shade, with best flowering in sun. Foliage is attractive enough, but not especially flashy — until it turns brilliant shades of yellow, amber and gold in autumn.
I chose not to grow this native species in my garden because of its bloom time. Flowers are small, yellow, and appear in fall —a time when the floral display is largely lost among the competing fall foliage colors of the season.
If you start shopping for interesting witch hazel varieties, you’ll be tempted by the larger, more colorful flowers of the Chinese witch hazel (H. mollis) and hybrids (H. x intermedia). Shrubs hardy to Zone 5 — but there is a caveat. The shrubs are hardy, but the flower buds are much less so — usually killed when temperatures drop down to 10 or 15 degrees below 0.
Plants will thrive in most gardens, but bloom reliably only in a protected spot, in town or a tucked up near the house. Nurseries legitimately offer them in our area, but for many they will disappoint with infrequent or absent flowers.
This brings us back to my blooming treasure. Vernal, or spring, witch hazel has very cold-hardy flowers that bloom on naked branches well before the rest of the landscape is waking. Like its fall-blooming cousins, foliage turns vibrant shades of gold and yellow. Plants are a bit smaller, growing six to ten feet tall and wide.
Flowers are petite, with a cup-shaped base ringed by four, slender crinkled petals just a third of an inch long. Petals respond to freezing temperatures by rolling up to protect themselves until conditions warm. This often extends the bloom period.
As a bonus, plants are seldom bothered by deer. I did have trouble with browsing when I first planted my shrub, as I chose a location with a lot of deer traffic.
I had to protect it for the first few years, but now that it has some size, they leave it alone.
All three types of witch hazel are available in a range of varieties, with options for flower color and plant size or habit.
