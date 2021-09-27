Helen’s flower is a fantastic late summer perennial, but not a common one.
Its Latin name, Helenium, is said to be a nod to the legendary beauty, Helen of Troy. The flowers are pretty, but, in my humble opinion, not striking enough to incite men to war or murder. More believably, the legend says that Helenium sprang from the ground where Helen’s tears fell.
Don’t be put off by the plant’s alternative common name, sneeze weed. Helenium produces plenty of pollen, but it is too heavy to be carried in the air, so it doesn’t cause sneezing through a hay fever type allergic reaction. Rather, Native American tribes and European colonists learned to dry the flowers and pulverize them into a powder. This was ‘snorted’ to induce a sneezing fit, which was believed to help clear a head cold and perhaps expel few evil spirits.
Don’t try this today, however, as we now know that ingesting the powdered plant can cause serious stomach upset and skin rashes.
The most commonly grown form is Helenium autumnale, which is native throughout much of North America.
Blooms have a daisy form, with a domed center surrounded by wedge-shaped, three-lobed ray petals in shades of yellow, bronze, gold or red, often patterned with multiple colors. The species has butter yellow flowers one to two inches in diameter and grows 3 to 5 feet tall, depending on the growing conditions. Hardy to the minus-40 extremes of USDA Zone 3.
Plants have an overall profile similar to that of native New England or New York asters. One or many sturdy stalks form a bushy plant by midsummer as they begin to branch toward the top. Come mid- to late- August, large open sprays of flowers begin to bloom, and continue for several weeks, often until frost.
Sneeze weed plants are deer resistant, prefer full sun, and are well-suited to moist, clay soils. Mine are happy and long-lived in our light sandy soil, so I can testify that they are quite adaptable. Flowers attract butterflies.
Helen’s flower is generally disease free. Unlike asters, the lower leaves do not decline as the plants set buds and bloom. Plants may be pinched (as with mums) to produce shorter, bushier plants with more abundant flowers — though bloom is slightly delayed. This is especially useful for the taller types if you’d like to create a tiered bloom; pinch the outer portion of the plant but leave the rest.
Established plants are difficult to divide, but if you have one you’d like to multiply or share, the cuttings from that early summer trimming are easily rooted in moist potting soil.
Many excellent hybrids have been developed over the years, expanding the color range, offering shorter, more compact options, and larger flowers.
I like to use the taller forms like Red-Gold hybrids or Dancing Flames for a burst of color against a backdrop of evergreens or larger ornamental grasses. Shorter varieties like the Mariachi series, Ruby Tuesday or Rubinzwerg are great near garden’s edge, which is also a great vantage point for appreciating the detail of the fancy flowered forms, such as Double Trouble’s extra rows of yellow, ruffled petals, or bicolor varieties. Autumn Lollipop has an oversize puffy center and a ring of tiny petals that hang under the flower. Sorry, that one’s just a little too unique for me.
Helen’s flower; something different for the late season garden.
