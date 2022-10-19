Don’t toss your fallen leaves

Fall color is just approaching its peak, and trees are beginning to litter the ground with one of the last harvests of the season.

Nature’s design calls for the leaves to drop to the ground, decompose into humus and build the soil, feeding the trees for the next season’s growth. Common practice breaks the cycle. We don’t want the leaves to pile up and kill the grass, so we rake them and burn or bag them to be hauled away. In the spring we buy fertilizer for the lawn and mulch for the gardens to replenish the soil, creating a less natural cycle.

