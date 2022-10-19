Don’t toss your fallen leaves

Fall color is just approaching its peak, and trees are beginning to litter the ground with one of the last harvests of the season.
Nature’s design calls for the leaves to drop to the ground, decompose into humus and build the soil, feeding the trees for the next season’s growth. Common practice breaks the cycle. We don’t want the leaves to pile up and kill the grass, so we rake them and burn or bag them to be hauled away. In the spring we buy fertilizer for the lawn and mulch for the gardens to replenish the soil, creating a less natural cycle.
Another option is to keep your leaves to benefit your landscape.
If the leaves aren’t too thick, the lawn mower can be used to process them. A mulching type mower leaves fine particles that filter down and feed the lawn. Or with a standard mower, run over the leaves with the blades, making rows of chopped leaves and grass with the discharge, or use the mower’s bagger if you have one. You can run over them more than once, until the pile is too thick for the mower. Rake the processed grass and leaves onto a tarp, garden cart or trailer, or use a lawn sweeper.
This material is a great compost base or mulch. If you don’t have room in your compost bin, another option is to spread thickly as a mulch to suppress weeds, and either till into the soil in spring or leave in place and just push aside to install individual plants. Or pile in a corner of the vegetable garden, cover with a tarp to keep it from blowing away in the winter winds, and wait until spring to decide where best to use it.
A chipper/shredder is a wonderful tool. When leaves are dry, simply rake them into the hopper and a fine-textured mulch shoots from the discharge chute, ready for the garden. They can be bagged in heavy-duty garbage bags, tied shut to keep out the elements and stored to put down in landscape plantings next spring. These bags have great insulating properties, too. They can be stood along the house’s foundation where cold drafts are a problem, clustered around large planters that are too heavy to move to a protected spot for the winter, or stacked to make a barrier around broadleaf evergreens or other sensitive shrubs to protect against temperature swings and damage from drying winds.
I don’t cut back my perennials in the fall. Their dried stems give a little structure to the winter landscape, shelter overwintering pollinators, and I like to watch the birds using the cover and darting after any seeds. Tree leaves collect in the beds, adding another layer of protection to the crowns of the perennials. However, it’s best not to allow deep drifts of leaves to remain in the gardens, as they can mat down and smother desirable plants. I just rake lightly to pull out any thick accumulations.
Lacking the time, ambition or equipment, it’s not necessary to process the leaves in the fall. They may be raked onto a tarp and dragged to a pile — and if possible, find a kid or two to jump in them for a while. Then bag or cover the pile and deal with in the spring or compost whole. If you aren’t able to use the leaves but don’t want them to go to waste, many towns provide curbside leaf pickups, which collect the leaves but don’t take them to the landfill.
Take advantage of your garden’s natural resources.
