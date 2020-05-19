SHIAWASSEE TWP. — In a decision that may be the most historic since the Shiawassee County Fair moved from Corunna to Hibbard Road more than three decades ago, the Shiawassee County Fair Board Monday voted to cancel this year’s event.
The fair board voted to cancel this year’s event because of COVID-19 issues — the first time the fair has been canceled outright since World War II.
The Shiawassee County Fair, which took place in Corunna’s McCurdy Park for 53 years, moved to the Hibbard Road site in Shiawassee Township in 1988 when it became apparent it had outgrown the downtown location.
According to the fair’s website, the roots of the fair go all the way back to 1850, when it was called the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society. The event took place in Corunna on the south side of the Shiawassee River.
The fair was not an annual event until 1860 when a new society was formed and the fair took place in Owosso. Fairs took place at various places.
In 1869 the 10th fair was held in Owosso.
In 1878, the second fair of the Clinton and Shiawassee County Fair Association took place in Ovid.
In the 1900s, the Farmers Clubs held an annual picnic at McCurdy Park in Corunna. In about 1922 it became the Shiawassee County Picnic and in 1933 farm exhibits were included. The one-day affair brought 12,000 to 15,000 people to the park and became known as the Shiawassee County Fair.
Over the years, several buildings were erected on the grounds and in 1935 they added a carnival. In 1939 the fair was held for five days.
The fair did not take place from 1941 to 1945 because of World War II. When the fair returned in 1945, it was advertised as bigger and better than before. There was a circus every afternoon and rodeo every night. Admission was 60 cents for adults and 30 cents for children.
The fair was took place for 53 years at McCurdy Park. In 1951, the name changed to the Shiawassee County Free Fair. It stayed a free fair until 1981 when the word “free” was dropped.
In 1988, the first year at the new grounds, the fair ran for eight days.
It was one of the oldest of Michigan’s 89 county 4-H and agricultural fairs. Calhoun County’s fair traces its roots to 1839.
