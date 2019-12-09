When we first bought our house here in Owosso, I thought I would try growing my own Christmas tree.
But my 50 tiny evergreen seedlings were quickly overwhelmed by weeds, just as I was overwhelmed by dozens of other garden projects that yielded faster results. Fewer than 10 survived the first few years, and in 25 years we harvested a grand total of three trees for the holidays. At this point the rest are either too tall or too gnarled by deer to fit the bill.
But I still prefer a fresh-cut tree, no matter who grows it.
It is an extension of the garden, another harvest to bring indoors and enjoy. The fresh piney fragrance is a hallmark of the holidays, a northwoods stand-in for frankincense and myrrh — and a scented candle or fragrance spray can try, but won’t succeed, in doing it justice.
Michigan is one of the top states in Christmas tree production, ranked third in the last agricultural census. Choose a cut tree from a local lot, and you’ll be supporting a local business and a state industry. Visit one of the local U-cut farms and get the freshest tree possible, enjoy a family excursion and buy directly from the farmer.
If you have any reservations about whether a fresh cut tree is an earth-friendly option, you can put them to rest. It may seem like cutting down a tree for a few weeks of holiday decoration would be bad for the environment, but it helps to remember that these are farmed trees, a harvested crop.
For every tree that is cut, up to three seedlings are planted to replace it. It takes an average of seven years for a Christmas tree to reach harvest size — and for seven years it is consuming carbon dioxide, producing oxygen, controlling erosion, filtering the air and water and providing wildlife habitat. Tree farms utilize less-fertile land that is not as well-suited to food production, and produce their crop with minimal fertilizers, pesticides and weed killers.
When the holidays are past, a cut evergreen tree is fully biodegradable and recyclable. In the landscape it can be easily repurposed. Propped up near the birdfeeder, it will provide shelter to winter birds. Boughs cut from the trunk and placed over late-transplanted perennials help protect them from frost heaving. Or use them to protect semi-evergreen plants that are susceptible to wind damage or tender plants that might otherwise sprout too early in spring and suffer frost damage.
In spring, the branches can be shredded and composted, or taken to a recycling center to be chipped for mulch. In late winter, when the snow finally starts to melt, we toss ours to our goats, who eagerly devour the needled branches.
Of course, you don’t have to cut a tree to use it for Christmas. Live potted spruce trees are very hardy, and can be transplanted to the landscape after they’ve finished their Christmas tree role.
It is best to have the tree indoors for only about a week — any longer than that and it will think spring has arrived and try to grow. Extend the display by placing the lighted tree just outside the patio sliding doors or other prime location in clear view from your easy chair.
The tree will need to be planted shortly after the holiday, so be sure to pre-dig the planting hole. Put the soil in a wheelbarrow or buckets and set in the garage or shed so it won’t freeze, and cover the hole so it won’t fill with snow.
Real evergreens can bring a rich dimension to your holiday celebrations.
