The winter landscape has a stark beauty. Missing is the soft touch of foliage and the colorful sequence of blooms, replaced with shades of brown and silhouettes sometimes outlined with snow.
Conifers, the classic evergreen shrubs and trees, add a touch of color and substance, an anchor that remains steadfast winter, spring, summer and fall.
They offer a wide array of forms and statures, from compact spheres to slender spires, plump cones to ground-hugging carpets.
Most plants drop their leaves and go into a deep dormancy in order to survive harsh winter conditions.
Needled evergreens have adapted well, and are found in some of the most severe climates in the world. Part of their adaptation includes a less obvious dormancy of their own, needles are protected inside with an antifreeze-like fluid and outside with a waxy coating. This causes some evergreens to change color in winter.
Many junipers flush with plum or russet tones that can be ornamental in their own right. Other evergreens may take on a yellow or brassy cast that is not so attractive.
When choosing an evergreen for its winter contribution, look for varieties selected for good winter color.
Also consider the profile of the tree. Spruces and firs, for example, tend to have a classic ‘Christmas tree’ shape without pruning, with sturdy branches held at right angles to the trunk. Some forms, such as the Norway spruce, have side branches that gently droop, like swags of greenery draped from the branches. All of these bring an architectural form, especially lovely when coated with a fresh snowfall.
Junipers and cedars or arborvitae have scale-like leaves instead of needles, which hides their branching form, but provides a lush effect that is difficult to achieve in the winter.
While evergreens are an obvious choice for winter interest, also consider the statuesque presence of deciduous trees, stark branches silhouetted against the barren landscape. Especially nice for the home landscape are the medium size trees that grow to twenty to thirty feet, easy to work into mixed perennial and shrub plantings where they add structure and can be appreciated as part of the overall design.
I am partial to trees with hidden features that emerge in the winter season. Weeping fruitless mulberry and pussy willow look like an umbrella in the summer and transform to a fountain of cascading branches during winter.
Weeping Siberian peashrub is similar, with the added bonus bright green bark.
The Harry Lauder’s walking stick, also known as contorted hazelnut, reveals gnarled, twisted branches when its heavy, curled leaves drop in autumn.
Trees with showy bark are another standout in the winter months, when they reveal their entire form and all the variations in color and texture found on their branches and twigs. The snowy white paperbark birch nearly disappears against a snowy vista, but stark black markings and russet twigs give it a ghostly presence. River birch and paperbark maple have a rich cinnamon bark that curls back to reveal different shades of reddish brown. Striking, too, are trees with patchy bark that varies from near white to brown.
Sycamore and London plane tree are large shade trees with this feature, and less-known but smaller growing Persian parrotia and Japanese stewartia are great for smaller landscapes.
I truly enjoy my Heptacodium, or seven-son flower. It sports buff colored bark that naturally falls in long strips, a striking display.
January is an ideal time to appreciate the garden views from your favorite chair or out the kitchen window. Look for a spot that would be enhanced by these quiet beauties.
