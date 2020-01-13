Is it a fruit or a vegetable? While not the same level of deep philosophical question as, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?,” it has been the topic of debate in many garden and kitchen conversations.
One reason for the ongoing disagreement is that correct answer depends on the context.
Botanically, a fruit develops around a seed, usually designed to help disperse or nurture the seed and improve the odds of the plant’s reproduction.
The most commonly recognized fruits, such as apples, oranges, blueberries and grapes fall clearly into this group and would generate little debate.
However, peppers, peas, green beans and eggplants are also fruits from that botanical perspective.
Botanists probably wouldn’t make a special designation for vegetables, but are more likely to want to discuss the diverse types of fruits, such as the many-seeded pome of the apple or pear, the one-seeded drupe of a cherry or plum, or the inside-out fruit of a strawberry, with seeds stuck on the outside of the sweet flesh, instead of hidden inside.
Nuts and grains are seeds, rather than fruit, which means that corn may be neither fruit nor vegetable, oddly enough.
Vegetables, by default, are the rest of the edible parts — roots, leaves and stems. Potatoes, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, asparagus, beets and celery are familiar and not likely disputed. But by this definition, rhubarb is also a vegetable.
The second context comes in the kitchen, as we also define vegetables and fruits by the way we eat them, the types of dishes we use them in.
We want traditional sweet, juicy fruits for snacks and desserts. Candy, jams, pies and other goodies seem a perfect match for those apples, peaches and berries. An orange or a baked pear is a treat without any embellishment. Other “true” fruits like green beans and eggplants — not so much.
Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, make a fantastic pie; although I don’t think too many people would insist that they are a fruit because they make a good dessert.
Rhubarb will often be debated, because it’s only used in desserts and no one wants it in the vegetable camp.
We define vegetables as part of the main meal, in a salad or in cooked, paired with meat, cheese or fish and in soups and casseroles. Celery, potatoes, carrots and asparagus are naturals, but so are those botanical fruits, such beans, eggplants and peppers.
Tomatoes are probably the most heatedly contested on both sides of the question. When I was growing up, fresh tomatoes were definitely fruit. When the garden was at peak production, thick slices of tomato were served at dinner nearly every night. We sprinkled them with sugar and felt like we were cheating if we got dessert, too. I’ve also enjoyed tomato jam, green tomato mince pie, and even tomato wine.
My husband’s family, on the other hand, served their tomato slices with salt and pepper. Definitely a vegetable from his perspective.
Cooked tomatoes are more often accepted as vegetables. Their unique sweet and acid flavors add a lively bite when chopped and lightly sauteed with other vegetables or pasta. Simmered down into sauce or paste, they take on a savory tang, blending with and holding together a main dish, with or without meat.
So, tomatoes are a fruit, used as a vegetable. Rhubarb is a vegetable, eaten as a fruit. Corn is neither a vegetable nor a fruit, but used as both a grain and a vegetable.
Perhaps the best response to the question, “Is this a fruit or a vegetable?,” would be to smile sweetly and say, “Why yes, it is.”
