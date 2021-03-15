Shamrocks aren’t just for St. Patrick’s Day

In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, it seems appropriate to consider the shamrock.
Shamrock is an Irish term first recorded in the 1500s. “Seamar” is Irish for clover, “seamrog” for little clover (more at clover-ette), and if you consider the word pronounced with an Irish brogue, it easy to see how we ended up with the familiar “shamrock.” The original Irish native plant is a true clover, in the genus Trifolium. The configuration of three individual heart-shaped leaves connected at their points is said to have been used by St. Patrick as he evangelized the Irish, to help explain the Christian Trinity of God in three persons.
Over time, shamrock has been applied to many similar looking three-leaved plants. Oxalis is the greenhouse shamrock, sold as a flowering plant for Saint Patrick’s Day, and in recent years becoming a useful summer annual.
Oxalis regnellii is the most common form sold as a holiday decoration. Bright green leaves are triangular in outline, held out like an umbrella during the day, and folding down at night. White flowers in loose sprays are a crisp contrast to the leaves.
I like the selections with wine-red leaves and pink-tinged flowers, though these don’t fit the classic emerald green Irish theme. Stay traditional but have some fun with one of the forms with green, rounded, clover-like leaves paired with deep pink flowers. Still can’t decide? Try Iron Cross, with pink flowers and striking green leaves with rounded lobes and a bold wine splash in the center where the three leaflets come together.
Enjoy shamrocks indoors in bright, indirect light. They perform best in cooler temperatures, with 60s to low 70s ideal. The typical home thermostat settings with cooler nighttime temps are appreciated too.
Shamrocks are tough plants, adaptable to dry or moist soil. You’ll get the best long-lasting performance with even moisture. Once a week, poke a fingertip into the soil, and if it feels dry, take the plant to the sink. Remove any decorative outer container or saucer, and pour water slowly over the soil surface until it runs out the drainage holes. Let it rest about ½ hour, then replace covers and return to its display location.
Oxalis grows from small bulbs, and even in ideal conditions they will eventually need a rest. Exposure to warmer temperatures, say 80 or higher, or lack of water will speed up or help to initiate the process. I’ve had plants bloom and grow without a break for a year or more, so the behavior can be irregular.
If your plant seems to diminish, with gradually fewer leaves and flowers, or even dies back altogether, it has most likely just gone dormant. It’s especially important not to overwater during this stage, as dormant plants use very little water. You may set the plant in a cool, dry, out-of-the-way place to rest for at least four weeks. Bring it back to a warm, bright location indoors — or outside in the summer — and water.
Plants should begin to sprout new leaves and flowers in no time.
In the garden, shamrocks are great foliage for mixed container combinations or planted at garden’s edge for seasonal color. Part shade is ideal.
Plant breeders have expanded options for leaf color, continuing the trends seen with other kinds of ornamental plants such as sweet potato vine. Choose from burgundy, ebony, lavender, mahogany or silvered green foliage, and flowers of white or pink.
Seems that shamrocks aren’t just for St. Patrick’s Day.
