It’s not too late to start on your garden

It’s not too late to start some seeds for this spring’s garden.
Our average frost-free date is at the end of May. Many of our favorite garden vegetables and ornamental annuals will perform best if they are given an early start indoors, a minimum of four weeks before transplanting, and as many as eight or twelve.
Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and onions require the biggest head start, and should not be planted outdoors before the end of May. Cool-season crops like lettuce, spinach and those in the cabbage family require less time to reach transplant size and can be planted in the garden much earlier.
Flowers and herbs, both annuals and perennials, can also be started from seed. In some ways variety options are limited—none of the fancy patented selections can be grown from seed. But you can grow greater quantities much more economically by sowing seed, perfect if you envision broad swaths of perennials like yarrow, purple coneflower and daisies, and can wait a season or two for plants to mature. Heirloom and antique annuals may only be available by growing from seed.
Seed packets provide the key information for success. How deep to plant the seed, number of days to germination, and how many weeks it will take for the plants to flower or provide a harvest.
Start with clean planting trays. I like the style with a clear plastic cover to provide a humid, draft-free environment. Fill the trays with a fine, peat-based seed-starting soil mix and plant at the depth recommended on the packets. For best results, place the trays under a grow light. You can choose a specialty lighting system, but I find that a basic shop light with daylight bulbs will do the job.
A seed-starting mat can help seeds germinate. It’s a specially designed waterproof heating pad that is placed under a standard plant flat to provide the optimal warmth. This will also help prevent damping-off, a mold or fungus disease that can wipe out infant seedlings. Once the seedlings are up and begin to reach the greenhouse dome over the tray, move the flat to another spot and sow another flat to place on the mat.
All seedlings emerge with only one or two seed leaves that don’t much resemble those of a mature plant. As the seedling grows, the next leaves—called true leaves—appear, and when the plants have several, you’ll know that they are developing and no longer dependent on the nutrients in the seed. At this point you may begin fertilizing weekly with a water-soluble product, mixed at about a quarter strength. This is not necessary if your potting mix contains a slow release fertilizer.
Plants develop sturdy stems in response to wind exposure. Help seedlings prepare for outdoor conditions by setting up a fan or two, to blow gently across them as they grow.
As the seedlings grow larger, roots eventually reach the bottom of their container and show at the drainage holes. Unless it’s close to time to plant outside, you may need to transplant them to larger pots. I usually start seeds in a four or six cell pack, and shift to a three or four-inch pot.
Some tiny seeds are difficult to sow just one or two per cell, and will need to be thinned to prevent overcrowding and develop into healthy, productive plants. You may cut off the extra seedlings at soil level or gently pull the extras.
When it is time to move the plants to the garden, do so gradually to avoid shocking them. Start by setting in a protected, shaded spot for a few hours, and increase exposure over a week or two before planting.
