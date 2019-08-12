OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s next free Lunch and Learn presentation will from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event’s topic is “Healthy Living and How to live your Best Life Yet” and will be presented by Hollie Drake.
This presentation will be in the South Auditorium, 826 W. King St., and lunch will be provided. Individuals must RSVP to Michelle at (989) 729-4786, ext. 6786.
