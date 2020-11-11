OWOSSO — Testing for COVID-19 has tremendous value when it comes to trying to contain the spread of the COVID virus, officials at Memorial Healthcare said this week.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Bustamante said, “The variety of testing platforms for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) available today can be rather confusing. There are some clear indications as to which test you should get and some not so clear reasons.”
According to a press release, there are two broad categories of testing:
Antigen test
(Frequently referred
to as a rapid test)
This test detects protein fragments specific to the coronavirus. It can be done in a clinic, doctor’s office, or hospital. Turnaround time for results is usually very quick and in some cases, results can be reported within 15 minutes.
PCR test
PCR testing is considered the “gold standard” in SARS-CoV-2 detection. This test detects RNA or genetic material specific to the virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, even those who have no symptoms.
The test can be done in a clinic, hospital, or even in your car. Turnaround time is longer, generally in the 2-3 day range but results can be in as little as 24 hours. When demand is high, results can take a week or longer.
Rapid tests are considered most accurate in a patient who is having symptoms of COVID-19. While the rapid test can get results very quickly, the results may not always be accurate.
In those who don’t have symptoms, the false negative rate — meaning the test is negative but a person actually has the disease — can be as high as 50 percent.
The false positive rate — meaning a test is positive but the person does not really have the disease — is low. So, if a person tests positive from a rapid test it is more likely they do have the disease, according to the press release.
The current recommendation is to have a confirmation test performed (the PCR test) if a person still has no symptoms and has had a negative rapid test.
This is especially true if you’ve had a high-risk exposure. A high risk exposure is considered more than 15 minutes of contact with a COVID-19 positive individual in a 24-hour period and you have been within 6 feet of this individual.
How to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus
n Wear a facemask.
n Social distance — maintain 6 feet distance.
n Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
n Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
n Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
n Stay home when sick.
n Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue.
n Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Memorial Healthcare offers COVID-19 PCR testing by appointment only. Individuals should call (989) 729-6422 to register and schedule an appointment at our drive-thru testing site or at an outpatient laboratory location.
Testing is available for screening; for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms (fever, cough, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea); or for those who have a known or suspected exposure.
A provider order is highly recommended; however, Memorial Healthcare is prepared to assist with an order if needed. Due to high levels of testing at this time, results may exceed 72 hours.
