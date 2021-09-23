County’s COVID numbers continue rise

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County over the past seven days registered its largest single-week increase in new cases of COVID-19, as well as the highest number of active cases, since May.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 133 new, confirmed cases of the virus were reported over the past week, increasing the pandemic total to 6,468.
In addition, there now are 472 active cases, up from 423 a week ago and the sixth straight week of increasing cases.
The county last saw totals as high in May when 158 new cases were reported May 6, and May 19 when there were 598 active cases. In both cases, totals were on their way down from pandemic highs of 335 new cases and 1,257 active cases in April.
As cases locally have continued to rise since summer, two people were reported to have died from the virus this week. There now have been 110 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has reached a new milestone with 1,001,989 total cases in the state. There have been 20,781 deaths.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, the state reported 6,079 new cases and 81 deaths.
High Risk
The CDC Data Tracker shows 82 of Michigan’s counties are at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. Only Sanilac County falls into the lower, “substantial” risk category. “High” risk is considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days and a test positivity rate higher than 10%.
According to the CDC, Shiawassee County’s positivity rate is 10.48%. The case rate is 287.72 per 100,000.
Hospitals
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported seven COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU. The facility said it was at 50% of capacity.
Other area hospitals are struggling with bed space. Ascension Genesys is at 85% of capacity, Sparrow is at 95%, McLaren-Greater Lansing is at 94%, McLaren-Flint is at 88% and Hurley Medical Center is at 99% of capacity.
Vaccines
The CDC says only 43.4% of county residents are fully vaccinated, including just 49.9% of those older than 12 — the youngest age for which vaccines are fully approved. Among those 65 and older, the vaccination rate rises to 75.3%.
Schools
Owosso Public Schools reported 11 positive cases this past week, including three staff members who were isolated with the virus. Cases affected the high school, middle school; Central, Emerson and Bryant elementaries; the transportation department; and Bentley Bright Beginnings.
The cases resulted in 120 people being asked to quarantine over possible exposure.
Corunna Public Schools reported three cases among students at the high school over the past seven days. No information on quarantined students was listed on the website.
Durand Area Schools over the past seven days has reported three COVID-19 cases affecting Bertha Neal Elementary and both the middle and high schools. No information on the number of students quarantined was listed.
Morrice Area Schools reported three active cases at the elementary school. No other information was provided.
Chesaning Union Schools reported seven individuals at the middle school have confirmed cases, as well as one at Big Rock Elementary. No other information was listed on the website.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools reported two new cases and two individuals quarantined as close contacts.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported four cases over the past week affecting the elementary school and early childhood education center. Twelve other students were quarantined. Two false positives also were reported.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools reported two elementary students were positive in letters posted on Facebook. No other information was provided.
Perry Public Schools reported one case at the high school Sept. 15, with one student in isolation.
Byron Area Schools last reported a case Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.