COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County continued to plummet, with the county health department reporting just 32 new cases in its weekly update Wednesday.
The 32 cases was the fewest logged by the health department since July 21, 2021, when there were 15 cases. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 207 since the pandemic began.
The testing positivity rate also continued its rapid fall, down to 7.59% over the past week. Last week it was 11.37% and topped out at 38.2% in mid-January. That puts Shiawassee county in the “medium” community risk level.
The county health department continues to urge people to get vaccinated and get tested if they begin to experience COVID_19 symptoms. Michigan as a whole has confirmed 2,064,093 COVID-19 cases and 32,374 deaths. Another 305,760 cases and 2,761 deaths are listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso reported just two COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with two in the ICU. The hospital was at 50% capacity.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, 1,203 of the 1,774 total hospital beds were occupied. There are 197 ICU beds and 149 are occupied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.